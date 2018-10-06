December 19, 1946 – September 24, 2018
Linda Kay (Corone) Mayes passed away peacefully in her Boise, ID home on September 24, 2018. She was born in Twin Falls, ID on December 19, 1946 to her parents Edmund Angelo and Lena LaPriel Corone. Linda married Gerald Leon Mayes on May 29, 1965 in Wells, NV. Together they adopted four children: Luke, Liberty (Lauer), Fenton, and Josh. Linda was a talented interior designer who devoted her life to her husband, love of family and thrived on her deep faith in God.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents and is survived by her husband, three sisters and their husbands (Sandy and Joe Burden, Nene and Andrew Knudsen, and Pam and Dale Bruderer), her sister-in-law Janeal Edie and her husband Tom, four children, her daughter-in-law Christi, two sons-in-law George and Dennis, and 16 grandchildren (Jessica, Harrison, Emerick, Camille, Addison, Kaymbree, Gentry, Kensington, Tanner, Taylor, Miah, Kaden, Macaylyn, Payton, Wiley, and Bryson.)
Per Linda’s request a private service will be held at a later date.
Memories and condolences may be shared with Linda’s family on her memorial webpage at www.summersfuneral.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.