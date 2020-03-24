Obituary: Lillie Ramsey

January 8, 1927—March 14, 2020
BURLEY – Lillie Ramsey, a 93-year-old resident of Burley, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Hiland Estates Assisted Living, in Burley.
Lillie was born January 8, 1927, in Malta, Idaho, the tenth of 13 children born to Jesse and LaVilla Shill. Her father was a carpenter and owned the first car in the Raft River valley. Her mother was a very busy homemaker, learning well after losing her own mother at the age of four.
After graduation from high school, her family moved to Burley, where she worked as a switchboard operator for the sugar company, and finally, as a nurse at the Cottage Hospital for $.65 per hour. In her own words, “I had classes during the day, worked the 11 to 7 shift, and dated Bob in between.”
On March 27, 1948, Robert Ramsey, known as Bob, and Lillie Shill were married at a double wedding with his brother, Bill, and wife, Glenna Ramsey. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Idaho Falls Temple. Six children were sent to their union: Bob Jr. (Eileen), Keith (Beverly), Wayne (Sherma), Glenn (Rita), Ron (Becky), and Janet (Tina), all of Burley.
During and after raising her family, Mom enjoyed many hobbies. Her number one hobby was quilting – not quilt tying – but quilting. Her living room was seldom seen without quilting frames. One of her quilts given to then Governor John V. Evans hung in the Idaho State House for many years. She and Bob enjoyed bowling leagues together for many years. They also enjoyed numerous years of memories with friends and family as “snow birds” in St. George, Utah.
You have free articles remaining.
Lillie didn’t have any bad habits, just some unique ones. If she were walking outdoors with a salt shaker in her hand, you knew she was headed to the garden looking for a red tomato. She loved to cook and can from the garden, too. She always insisted that the family gather at Christmas for dinner and a program. Everyone participated in the Christmas program with costumes and props. Then the evening would end with a fun indoor snowball fight with marshmallows.
Lillie and Bob were very generous financially, not only to family but to others. As grandchildren came of age, they made financial contribution to their LDS missions and to their college careers.
Mom loved to sing and was a charter member of the Burley Sweet Adeline Chorus. She also sang in a duet and trio for years for funerals and social events. As a care giver she had much practice. Her own mother lived in their home for six years and she cared for her daily. She served both of her sisters who lost their lives to breast cancer. She also helped raise a grandson for many years.
After Bob’s passing in 2009, she began losing her sight. A niece, Rose Bryant, moved into her home and cared for all her needs for nine years. With Rose’s acts of kindness, Lillie was able to enjoy living in her own home. When watching sports on TV, Rose became the play-by-play announcer for Mom. The family will be forever grateful to Rose for her compassion and service.
Lillie was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints serving in many capacities, notably as a Bishop’s wife for 11 years, in the Primary, Young Women’s, the Relief Society organization, and also served as an ordinance worker in the Logan Temple for two years with her husband.
Her greatest passion was her family. Having 12 brothers and sisters, she took it upon herself to keep everyone in touch with reunions, calling trees, family history, and genealogy. She is survived by her youngest brother, Doug Shill of Mesa, Arizona; six children; 25 grandchildren; and 76 great-grandchildren. Her quiet example of love and service will be forever in our hearts.
The funeral was held at 12 noon, Friday, March 20, 2020, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley. Burial was at the Pleasant View Cemetery.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.