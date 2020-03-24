Obituary: Lillie Ramsey

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Lillie didn’t have any bad habits, just some unique ones. If she were walking outdoors with a salt shaker in her hand, you knew she was headed to the garden looking for a red tomato. She loved to cook and can from the garden, too. She always insisted that the family gather at Christmas for dinner and a program. Everyone participated in the Christmas program with costumes and props. Then the evening would end with a fun indoor snowball fight with marshmallows.

Lillie and Bob were very generous financially, not only to family but to others. As grandchildren came of age, they made financial contribution to their LDS missions and to their college careers.

Mom loved to sing and was a charter member of the Burley Sweet Adeline Chorus. She also sang in a duet and trio for years for funerals and social events. As a care giver she had much practice. Her own mother lived in their home for six years and she cared for her daily. She served both of her sisters who lost their lives to breast cancer. She also helped raise a grandson for many years.