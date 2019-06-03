May 23, 1930—May 27, 2019
Lillie Davis-Strong, 89, a resident of Jerome, passed away on Monday, May 27, 2019 at Creekside Assisted Care in Jerome.
Lillie was born on May 23, 1930 to Harry and Vebble Stockdale in Gooding, Idaho.
She married Charles Vipperman and to this union was born a son – Charlie and three daughters – Linda, Marilyn and Jeanne. Her husband Charles passed away in 1970.
She married Leroy Strong and spent many years wintering in Yuma, Arizona. They resided in Council, Idaho during the summer months.
We loved her dearly and she will be deeply missed.
She was preceded in death by her husbands – Charles Vipperman and Leroy Strong; her parents – Harry and Vebble Stockdale; her sisters – Anna Brown and Mary Falconburg; and daughter – Linda Kildow.
Lillie is survived by: her son – Charlie (Melanie) Vipperman of New Meadows, Idaho; daughters – Marilyn (Ron) Carrico of Jerome and Jeanne (Vernon) Merritt of Council; her sisters – Deborah Pauls and Joyce Heath of Gooding, Alta Muth of MO; her brothers – Richard (Ella) Stockdale of Jerome and Robert (Diane) Stockdale of AK.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel. Burial will follow at the Elmwood Cemetery in Gooding.
Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
