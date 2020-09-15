Obituary: Lillian Marie Darrington Jensen

March 19, 1940-September 5, 2020
Lillian Marie Darrington Jensen (80) died September 5, 2020 due to causes incident to age after contracting COVID-19. Lillian was born on March 19, 1940 to her beloved parents Earl J and Lucille Richins Darrington in Burley. Lillian spent her wonderful younger years with her sister, three brothers, many cousins, and relatives in Declo where she attended school and graduated from high school in 1958. Lillian attended Ricks College where she met M. Blaine Jensen, from Rupert. They were married on August 18, 1960 in the Idaho Falls LDS temple.
Lillian and Blaine lived in Logan, Utah, Burley, American Falls, and Springdale before settling in Rupert in 1971. Lillian and Blaine had three sons: Ronald, who died in infancy, Steve, and Dave. Blaine died in 1988. Lillian was married to Dee Burget from 1992 until 1997.
Lillian worked in direct sales for over 20 years and loved meeting, selling to, and helping her clients. Lillian graduated from Idaho State University with a degree in Home Economics and teaching in 1986. She was highly involved with International Toastmistress and the Soroptimist Clubs. She held various leadership positions where she attended and presented at regional and national conferences. Lillian had a great appreciation for music and the arts. She was a member and leader in the Mini-Cassia Music Club and was a supporter and patron of many performances, plays, and musicals. She enjoyed attending performances at the King Fine Arts Center, Howell Opera House, many local school performances, and the ballet in Salt Lake City.
Lillian spent countless hours watching the ball games, matches, performances, and events of her sons and grandchildren. Lillian’s pride and joy were her four granddaughters and four grandsons and was happy and proud of their hard work and accomplishments. She was never happier than when she was with her family and grandkids. Lillian was a life-long member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. She loved serving others in many capacities as a teacher, leader, neighbor, and friend. She loved visiting the temple and learning about the gospel of Jesus Christ. She had great faith in her Savior Jesus Christ.
Lillian is survived by her sons Steve (Taucia) Jensen of Rupert, Dave (Amy) of Gilbert, Arizona, her sister Susan Mitchell (Neldon) of Spokane Valley, Washington, brothers Jay (Judy) of Declo, and Doug (Julie) of Sandy, Utah, eight grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Blaine, an infant son, Ronald, her parents, and one brother, David.
A public viewing was held at Hansen Mortuary on Friday September 11 from 6-8 pm. A graveside service was held at the Rupert Cemetery on September 12 at 11:00 am under the direction of Joel Heward of Hansen Mortuary and officiated by Bishop Mike Child.
Lillian’s family thanks the nurses, caregivers, and doctors at Countryside Care and Rehabilitation for the wonderful care and comfort they provided to Lillian, particularly under difficult COVID-19 circumstances in recent weeks and months.
