Obituary: Lillian Marie Darrington Jensen

Lillian spent countless hours watching the ball games, matches, performances, and events of her sons and grandchildren. Lillian’s pride and joy were her four granddaughters and four grandsons and was happy and proud of their hard work and accomplishments. She was never happier than when she was with her family and grandkids. Lillian was a life-long member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. She loved serving others in many capacities as a teacher, leader, neighbor, and friend. She loved visiting the temple and learning about the gospel of Jesus Christ. She had great faith in her Savior Jesus Christ.

Lillian is survived by her sons Steve (Taucia) Jensen of Rupert, Dave (Amy) of Gilbert, Arizona, her sister Susan Mitchell (Neldon) of Spokane Valley, Washington, brothers Jay (Judy) of Declo, and Doug (Julie) of Sandy, Utah, eight grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Blaine, an infant son, Ronald, her parents, and one brother, David.

A public viewing was held at Hansen Mortuary on Friday September 11 from 6-8 pm. A graveside service was held at the Rupert Cemetery on September 12 at 11:00 am under the direction of Joel Heward of Hansen Mortuary and officiated by Bishop Mike Child.

Lillian’s family thanks the nurses, caregivers, and doctors at Countryside Care and Rehabilitation for the wonderful care and comfort they provided to Lillian, particularly under difficult COVID-19 circumstances in recent weeks and months.