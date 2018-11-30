February 20, 1926—November 29, 2018
Lillian (Bellem) Heinrich, a 92-year-old former Rupert resident, passed away on November 29, 2018, at her current home in Twin Falls, Idaho. Lillian was born on February 20, 1926 in Rupert, Idaho, the only child of Mary Ledwina (Brown) Engkraf and Charles Adam Engkraf. She attended schools in both Washington State and in Rupert, later attending college at Stevens-Henager College in Salt Lake City, Utah. She married Clarence F. Bellem on April 22, 1946, and together they shared 51 years of marriage, making their home in Rupert. After the death of her husband, Lillian married Marvin J. Heinrich on May 6, 2000 and shared 8 years of marriage before Marvin’s passing.
Lillian was a member of St. Nicholas Catholic Church, where she served as a member of the Catholic Women’s Society, and on the Finance Committee as well as various other service positions for St. Nicholas. She was a member and Past President of the Rupert Lady Elks, and the Paul American Legion, where she served for many years as the Girl State Coordinator. Lillian served her community as the Deputy Assessor of Minidoka County, and Director of the Mini-Cassia Democratic Party. She left her position with the County and later worked for several years as the accountant for Trevino Equipment. Together, Lillian and Clarence raised 8 children.
Lillian is preceded in death by her husband Clarence, husband Marvin, one son Girard Bellem, two brothers-in-law (Arthur Moncher and George Bellem) one sister-in-law, Lorena (Bellem) Moncher. She is survived by two sisters-in-law Alice (Bellem) Craven and Mary (Freiburger) Bellem, her eight children Daniel (Carol Easton) Bellem of Carmel, CA, Stephen (Donna) Bellem of Twin Falls, Bruce Bellem of Caldwell, Marilyn (Walter) Roberts of Kimberly, Sharon (Harlan) Gebauer of Murtaugh, Karen (Arthur Silva) Hartley of Albuquerque, NM., Trudy (Tom) Overlin of Corvallis, OR., and Deborah (Michael) Lee of Independence, MO. She is also survived by her 15 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, December 2, 2018 with recitation of the Rosary at 7:00 p.m. at Hansen Mortuary, located at 710 6th Street, Rupert, Idaho. A mass and service will be held in celebration of her life at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 4, 2018 at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, located at 802 F. Street, Rupert. Burial will follow at the Rupert Cemetery with Father Pako Godinez officiating. Condolences may be shared with the family at hansen-mortuary.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Nicholas School Endowment Foundation, P.O. Box 652, Rupert, Idaho 83350 or to Hospice Visions, LLC, 1770 Parkview Drive, Twin Falls, ID 83301, in her memory. Lillian’s family wishes to extend a special thank you to the residents and the staff of Bridgeview Assisted Living and to Hospice Visions, both of Twin Falls.
