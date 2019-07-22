March 10, 1932 ~ June 19, 2019
Lillian A. Rector, 87, of Buhl, Idaho passed away Saturday, June 29, 2019 at the Twin Falls Care Center.
Lillian was born in Buhl, Idaho. She grew up in the Clover area where her family farmed. She attended Poplar Hill School and later Filer High School. While she was attending Filer High School, she worked in the library. She graduated from Filer High School in 1950. She then went on to attend Southern Idaho College of Education in Albion, Idaho.
Lillian married Max Rector, her high school sweetheart, on November 5, 1953. They moved to the Buhl area, where they farmed and raised their three children, Randall, Larry and Linda. Lillian could be found helping on the farm or driving tractor. She always enjoyed watching the cattle and the crops growing in the field. She especially loved having flowers around her house. She was proud of all the different varieties and colors of irises she had and her peonies. She also was a wonderful cook and enjoyed making delicious desserts. If you dropped by the house at meal time, she would set a place for you. Everybody was welcome at the table and she always made enough food to feed an army.
Lillian especially loved and appreciated her two grandsons, Logan and Loren, for all the love, help and support they gave her and Max both through the years. Lillian will be greatly missed by her family and everyone who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Max; her two sons, Randall (Helen) Rector of Jerome, Larry Rector of Buhl; daughter, Linda (Matt) McFadden of Hagerman; grandsons, Logan and Loren Rector; granddaughter, Melissa (Nico) Van Wyngaardt; and her sister, Marjorie Deters of Twin Falls.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Buhl First Assembly of God Church, (703 Locust Street) Buhl, Idaho 83316.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Lillian’s memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.
