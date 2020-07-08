Obituary: Lila Mae Crandall

February 14, 1937—July 6, 2020
Lila Mae Crandall, 83, of Twin Falls, Idaho, passed away suddenly on July 6, 2020 in Boise, Idaho.
She was born February 14, 1937 in LeGrande, Oregon to Christina Wilhelmina Linebarger and Carl George Johanson. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Martie Lentz Crandall, and her sisters Clara Miller and Barbara Bartlett, and son Karl. She and Lentz were married in the Idaho Falls Temple December 23, 1953.
She is survived by her 7 children, Craig (Cindy) Crandall, Sheri (Craig) Day, Lynn Booras, Jim (Juline) Crandall, Jerry (Marcia) Crandall, Cindy (Ron) Bingham, and Brooke (Allen) Wilson, her 34 grandchildren and 76 great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 10th at 2:00 pm at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints North Point Building, 1134 N. College Road West, Twin Falls, Idaho.
A viewing will be held prior to the funeral at 1:00 pm. A live stream of the service can be viewed at https://youtu.be/fplMi3ByIT0 or by visiting her obituary page at www.whitemortuary.com under the photo & video tab. Interment will be at the Sunset Memorial Park.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.