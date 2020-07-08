Obituary: Lila Mae Crandall

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

February 14, 1937—July 6, 2020

Lila Mae Crandall, 83, of Twin Falls, Idaho, passed away suddenly on July 6, 2020 in Boise, Idaho.

She was born February 14, 1937 in LeGrande, Oregon to Christina Wilhelmina Linebarger and Carl George Johanson. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Martie Lentz Crandall, and her sisters Clara Miller and Barbara Bartlett, and son Karl. She and Lentz were married in the Idaho Falls Temple December 23, 1953.

She is survived by her 7 children, Craig (Cindy) Crandall, Sheri (Craig) Day, Lynn Booras, Jim (Juline) Crandall, Jerry (Marcia) Crandall, Cindy (Ron) Bingham, and Brooke (Allen) Wilson, her 34 grandchildren and 76 great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 10th at 2:00 pm at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints North Point Building, 1134 N. College Road West, Twin Falls, Idaho.

A viewing will be held prior to the funeral at 1:00 pm. A live stream of the service can be viewed at https://youtu.be/fplMi3ByIT0 or by visiting her obituary page at www.whitemortuary.com under the photo & video tab. Interment will be at the Sunset Memorial Park.

