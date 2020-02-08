{{featured_button_text}}

December 12, 1957 ~ February 4, 2020

Lewis Wayne Presnell, who everyone knew as Wayne, passed away Feb. 4, 2020. He was born in Twin Falls, Idaho, Dec. 12, 1957 to Jack Presnell and Marrietta Dutt. Wayne went to school and graduated from Kimberly High School in 1975 and went on to play football on scholarship at Washington State University in Pullman, Washington.

He decided to come home and go to work and began his career as a farmer, which is what he spent his life doing. After some life experience, he met his wife Janie “Juanita” Morin. They got married Aug. 20, 1982. They went on to have two sons and Wayne illustrated everyday how much family meant to him whether it be with his two sons, his own family or his in laws.

Wayne enjoyed hunting, sports and spending time with friends and family. He was a reserve fish and game officer, he taught hunters education, participated in the wildlife club and coached girls basketball.

He was preceded in death by his dad, Jack Presnell; and his mother, Marrietta Presnell. He is survived by his wife, Janie “Juanita” Presnell; his stepmom, Margaret Presnell; his sons, Jeremy (Brandy) Presnell and Matthew (Jennifer) Presnell; his mother in law, Rebecca Longoria; his grandsons, Gage and Brooks Presnell; his other grandkids, Jocelyn (Jordan), McKenna, Gracie and Hunter; his sisters, Katie (Harold) and Jackie; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins that he loved as much as his own kids. Regardless of your relationship, as soon as you walked through the door, Wayne treated you like family.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Cultural Hall in Glenns Ferry with a reception to follow at the Moose Lodge.

Wayne always talked about donating to St Jude Children’s hospital. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Wayne’s name to https://www.stjude.org/donate/.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Wayne’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.

