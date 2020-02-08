December 12, 1957 ~ February 4, 2020
Lewis Wayne Presnell, who everyone knew as Wayne, passed away Feb. 4, 2020. He was born in Twin Falls, Idaho, Dec. 12, 1957 to Jack Presnell and Marrietta Dutt. Wayne went to school and graduated from Kimberly High School in 1975 and went on to play football on scholarship at Washington State University in Pullman, Washington.
He decided to come home and go to work and began his career as a farmer, which is what he spent his life doing. After some life experience, he met his wife Janie “Juanita” Morin. They got married Aug. 20, 1982. They went on to have two sons and Wayne illustrated everyday how much family meant to him whether it be with his two sons, his own family or his in laws.
Wayne enjoyed hunting, sports and spending time with friends and family. He was a reserve fish and game officer, he taught hunters education, participated in the wildlife club and coached girls basketball.
You have free articles remaining.
He was preceded in death by his dad, Jack Presnell; and his mother, Marrietta Presnell. He is survived by his wife, Janie “Juanita” Presnell; his stepmom, Margaret Presnell; his sons, Jeremy (Brandy) Presnell and Matthew (Jennifer) Presnell; his mother in law, Rebecca Longoria; his grandsons, Gage and Brooks Presnell; his other grandkids, Jocelyn (Jordan), McKenna, Gracie and Hunter; his sisters, Katie (Harold) and Jackie; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins that he loved as much as his own kids. Regardless of your relationship, as soon as you walked through the door, Wayne treated you like family.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Cultural Hall in Glenns Ferry with a reception to follow at the Moose Lodge.
Wayne always talked about donating to St Jude Children’s hospital. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Wayne’s name to https://www.stjude.org/donate/.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Wayne’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.