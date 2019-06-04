{{featured_button_text}}
Obituary: Letty Gayle Clayton

May 30, 1957 – June 2, 2019

Letty Gayle Tree Clayton died peacefully at her home in Richfield, Idaho on June 2, 2019. She was married to William “Bill” E. Clayton on November 17, 1989 in Salt Lake City, Utah. They were blessed with twin boys, Edward James Clayton and James Lamar Clayton, October 22, 1990.

Letty had a big heart. She loved people and they loved her. She was a good friend to many people. She served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Georgia. She loved children and spent a lot of time babysitting them.

She is survived by her husband, Bill Clayton; her sons, Edward and James Clayton; her brothers, Lynn (Norma) Tree, Charlie (Allison) Tree, and Delbert (Katie) Tree; and her sisters, Deborah (Gerald) Blatter and Anita (Jed) Adamson. She was preceded in death by her parents, Delbert and Betty Tree; brother, Edward James Tree; and all of her aunts and uncles except Jessie Ann Scott, her mother’s sister.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, June 6, 2019 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Richfield Ward, Richfield, Idaho. Graveside dedication will conclude at Richfield Cemetery.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Letty’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Obituary: Letty Gayle Clayton
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments