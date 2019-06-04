Obituary: Letty Gayle Clayton

May 30, 1957 – June 2, 2019
Letty Gayle Tree Clayton died peacefully at her home in Richfield, Idaho on June 2, 2019. She was married to William “Bill” E. Clayton on November 17, 1989 in Salt Lake City, Utah. They were blessed with twin boys, Edward James Clayton and James Lamar Clayton, October 22, 1990.
Letty had a big heart. She loved people and they loved her. She was a good friend to many people. She served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Georgia. She loved children and spent a lot of time babysitting them.
She is survived by her husband, Bill Clayton; her sons, Edward and James Clayton; her brothers, Lynn (Norma) Tree, Charlie (Allison) Tree, and Delbert (Katie) Tree; and her sisters, Deborah (Gerald) Blatter and Anita (Jed) Adamson. She was preceded in death by her parents, Delbert and Betty Tree; brother, Edward James Tree; and all of her aunts and uncles except Jessie Ann Scott, her mother’s sister.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, June 6, 2019 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Richfield Ward, Richfield, Idaho. Graveside dedication will conclude at Richfield Cemetery.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Letty’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.