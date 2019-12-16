November 29, 1923—December 12, 2019
Letha was born on November 29, 1923, in Carthage, MO, to Pearl Etta Calvert Barlow and Walter Perry “Buck” Barlow. She passed away on December 12, 2019, at Bridgeview Estates. She graduated from Carthage High School in 1942 and worked in an ammunition plant in Parsons, KS, during World War II.
Letha met Delbert Paul Remaley in Parsons while he was stationed in the Army at Camp Crowder in Neosho, MO. They were married on December 16, 1944, in the chapel at Camp Polk, LA.
After Bert’s Army discharge and subsequent years of education for him to become a Methodist minister, the Remaleys lived in Arkansas and Pennsylvania before settling in Kimberly, ID, in June of 1967. Moving to OR for several years, they then returned to ID where they lived the remainder of their lives. The Remaleys traveled many miles throughout the USA during their ministerial years and after retirement. Being avid RVers insured that they could be found at Camp Sawtooth, the Methodist church camp north of Fairfield, or anywhere that allowed fishing. Letha’s most memorable trip was a tour of the Eastern and Southern states and all those in between.
Letha was an active member of the Filer United Methodist Church, a 69-year member of the Order of the Eastern Star with local membership in Twin Falls Chapter #29, and a member of the 20th Century Club. Many of her active years were spent singing in choirs, being involved with United Methodist Women, and attending her children’s and grandchildren’s activities.
Bridgeview Estates was Letha’s home for the last several years. Her outgoing personality garnered many friends among residents and staff.
Letha was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Bert Remaley, in 2010, a son, Paul, in 2016, 6 brothers, and 1 sister. She is survived by her children: Paula (Sean), Boise; Wes (Benita), Jerome; Philip (Sonja), Yerington, NV; a daughter-in-law, Sue; 10 grandchildren, and 16 great grandchildren.
Memorial services are planned for Saturday, December 21st, at 11:00 A.M., at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls, ID. Private graveside services will be held prior.
The family is most appreciative of the compassionate care that our mom received from the Bridgeview staff and from Ginger and Visions Hospice.
Letha requested that memorials (in lieu of flowers) be given to the Paul Remaley Memorial Educational Scholarship Fund of Twin Falls Chapter #29, OES. Donations may be sent to the funeral home.
