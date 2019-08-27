January 28, 1957-August 26, 2019
Lester “Les” Ray Abston, 62, of Fruitland, Idaho, passed away peacefully at his home from complications of ALS on Monday, August 26, 2019, surrounded by his family. Les was born Jan. 28, 1957 in Phoenix, Arizona to Walter and Josephine Abston. Les lived in multiple states throughout his childhood, but primarily lived in Oregon. He attended Cascade Bible College where he earned his ministerial major and met his future wife, Janell (Alldritt). After graduating, Les moved to Idaho. He spent his life working in Christian ministry as a pastor, mentor, and counselor and embraced the call on his life that allowed him to influence and encourage so many people. His greatest enjoyment in life was spending time in prayer and studying the Word of God. Les enjoyed creating new businesses in energy, mechanics, engineering and “lesterizing” new projects.
Les is survived by his wife of 40 years; his two children, Chase (Shelly) Abston and Destinee (Ben) Blamires; four grandchildren Michayla, Gabriel, Caitlynn, and Walter; with two more grandsons arriving in September and February; his mother, Josephine Abston; four siblings, Terry (Kay) Abston, Larry Abston, Sandra Abston, and Roy (Jodi) Abston, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and many wonderful friends. Les is preceded in death by his father.
The family wishes to express appreciation to all that have expressed their love and support for the family. There will be a viewing from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 at Rosenau Funeral Home in Twin Falls, Idaho, followed by a graveside service at 1 p.m. at the Twin Falls Cemetery.
A celebration of Lester’s life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 at New Plymouth Assembly of God Church in New Plymouth, Idaho.
Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
