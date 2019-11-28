April 27, 1933—November 25, 2019
Lester Detlef Jensen, 86, a resident of Gooding, passed away on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019 at his home in Gooding.
Lester Detlef Jensen was born on April 27, 1933 in Battle Creek, Iowa, the son of Walter Laurits Jensen and Hattie Ida Marianna Schroeder. He was raised and educated in Battle Creek, Iowa and Dietrich, Idaho.
Lester married Valoy Vaughn Christopherson on Nov. 26, 1955 in Gooding, Idaho. Their marriage was solemnized on March 10, 1960 in the Salt Lake Temple.
He is survived by: sons—David Eugene (Brenda) Jensen of Gooding, Idaho; Marden Lane (Lynnae) Jensen of Sandy, Utah; Daryl Lester (Patsi) Jensen of Fort Worth, Texas; Larry Daniel (Amy) Jensen of Liechtenstein, Germany; and Niel Allen (Jannae) Jensen of Lancaster, California; and daughter – Deanna Jolene Jensen (Stephen) Hovey of Idaho Falls, Idaho; 19 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; one brother – Ronald (Toni) Jensen of Prescott, Arizona; and two sisters – Ardelle (Robert) Gust of Farmington, New Mexico and Arlene (Roger) Greenough of Slater, Iowa.
He was preceded in death by: his wife – Valoy; his parents – Walter and Hattie Jensen; his brothers – Wilbert Jensen and Walter Jensen.
A viewing and visitation will be held on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019 at 11 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Gooding with Bishop Doyle Rogers conducting. A viewing and visitation will be held from 10 to 10:45 am at the Church.
Burial will follow at the Elmwood Cemetery in Gooding.
Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com
