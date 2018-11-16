February 4, 1924—November 9, 2018
The phone rings in Wendell Idaho: “Lazy Less Goble”, he answers, “I’m just an old fart falling apart. I have TB and heart trouble (Tired butt and don’t have the heart to move it).” On November 9, 2018 the old fart completely fell apart from complications of old age and congestive heart failure.
He was born in Prosser, Nebraska on February 4, 1924. His family lived there until he was 12 and then moved to Oregon to escape the dust bowl. After living briefly in Oregon, the family moved to the Magic Valley.
He helped his father farm until Uncle Sam called him to serve in the Army. Like some service men he got married before he went in and later divorced. He served in the Army until he was wounded in Germany.
On December 14, 1946 he married Ruthelma Stombaugh. To this union brought in 1948 Deborah Jean Goble and 11 years later Gary LaVerne Goble. Ruthelma passed away in 1974. After a lengthy courtship with his widowed sister-in law he married, Mary Powel Goble. Mary died of cancer some years later. Less was shopping at Simerley’s and found the best item they had, Theresa Close. They had many good years together and they put forth much effort to the Wendell senior center. After Theresa died in 2014, he vowed not to have another female companion.
Lesslie is survived: by his sister, Berniece Osborn and brother, Robert Goble; his children, Deborah Smart (Alvin), and Gary LaVerne Goble (Corinne); his granddaughter, Gwendalyn Dawn Goble Hawkins (Travis); great grandchildren, Dacodah Hawkins and Gary Hawkins; and step grandchildren, Chris Driscoll, Natalee Goble Moreschi (Anthony) and their son, Giovanni.
He was preceded in death by: his father and mother, Homer Lesslie Goble and Violet Mae Robinson Goble; brothers, Francis, Franklin, Marion, and Bernard.
It was his wishes to have a graveside service with taps from the American Legion and no obituary. This time Dad you are not correct on this, your children want an obituary. We will have a graveside service at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to one of your choice.
Cremation and funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Wendell Chapel.
Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com
