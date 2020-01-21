Leslie Wheeler, 72 of West Jordan, Utah, passed away on Jan. 11, 2020 at home surrounded by her family.
Funeral services will be held at White Mortuary 136 4th Ave East Twin Falls, at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. A viewing for family and friends will be held at White Mortuary from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. To view a full obituary go to www.whitemortuary.com
