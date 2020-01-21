{{featured_button_text}}

Leslie Wheeler, 72 of West Jordan, Utah, passed away on Jan. 11, 2020 at home surrounded by her family.

Funeral services will be held at White Mortuary 136 4th Ave East Twin Falls, at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. A viewing for family and friends will be held at White Mortuary from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. To view a full obituary go to www.whitemortuary.com

Service information

Jan 24
First Visitation
Friday, January 24, 2020
3:00PM-5:00PM
White Mortuary "Chapel by the Park"
136 4th Ave E.
Twin Falls, Idaho 83301
Jan 25
Service
Saturday, January 25, 2020
12:00PM
White Mortuary "Chapel by the Park"
136 4th Ave E.
Twin Falls, Idaho 83301
