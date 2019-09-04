Leslie L. “Bill” Dean
February 4, 1919—August 29, 2019
Leslie L. “Bill” Dean, 100, of Twin Falls, Idaho, passed away on Aug. 29, 2019 in Twin Falls.
Bill was the first child of Leslie V. Dean and Ruby Kunkel Dean born on February 4, 1919 in the new maternity ward of Twin Falls County Hospital. Bill grew up on the Salmon Tract at Amsterdam, Idaho.
After graduating from Hollister High School in 1937, he attended the College of Idaho in Caldwell. He then went to the University of Idaho, where he received his Bachelor of Science degree. After serving in the US Navy during WWII, he returned to Moscow and received his Master of Science in Agriculture. He attended Purdue University in Lafayette, Indiana and received his PhD in 1951. He spent his career working for the University of Idaho as Plant Pathologist in Twin Falls until retiring in March 1975.
Bill married Lyla Billings in 1941. Together they had four daughters. He later married Doris Hollis. Bill and Doris had three children; two sons and one daughter.
Bill loved hunting and fishing and was an avid rock hound. He belonged to the Church of the Ascension, serving on the vestry for several years. He was a member of Toastmasters International and was active in the Masonic Lodge in Hollister. Bill instilled in his children a love of nature and enjoyment in the great outdoors.
Bill was preceded in death by his sister Dorothy, his brother Lee, his parents, his granddaughter Sarah Dean, grandson Mike Slagowski and also his wife Doris Hollis Dean. He is survived by his seven children: Patricia A. Dean (Jon Chapman) of Twin Falls; Dorothy (Kem) McMaster of Vancouver, WA; Elizabeth Dean (Richard Brawner), of Salem, OR; Laurie S. (Eric) Evans of Twin Falls, ID; John (Becky) Dean of Buhl, ID; Holly (Ralph) Homan, of Weiser, ID; and Truman C. Dean of Las Cruces, NM. He is also survived by numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. He will be missed by all of his family.
We would like to thank the caring staff at Syringa Place and Idaho Home Health and Hospice for the care given to our father during his last weeks.
Arrangements are being made with Parke’s Funeral Home. There will be a visitation today from 5 to 7 p.m. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 at Parke’s Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Shriner’s Children’s Hospital or a charity of their choice.
