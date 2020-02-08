Obituary: Leslie Kay Willie

February 10, 1928—February 5, 2020
Our loving brother, uncle, and friend, Leslie Kay Willie, 91, passed on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020 at The Missions at Maple Springs surrounded by his family.
He was born on Feb. 10, 1928 in Samaria, Idaho, a son of Leslie Abraham and Eunice Hughes Willie.
He graduated from Malad High School and Albion State Normal School for Teachers.
He served in the US Army as a Corporal during the Korean Conflict.
Les enjoyed reading and hiking in the mountains.
He is survived by one sister, Roberta Price; one sister-in-law, Gaylene Willie and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, three sisters, Kathryn Jones, Ruth Pullum and Elizabeth “Betty” Talbot, two brothers, William L. Willie and David H. Willie.
Les wanted to be cremated and have no services at this time.
The family would like to thank Maple Springs and Missions at Maple Springs for their care and support they gave to Les.
Send condolences to the family to www.gfc-utah.com
