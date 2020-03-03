Obituary: Leslie Edwin Bench

September 25, 1931—February 24, 2020
Leslie Edwin Bench, husband to Martha Mary Hale Bench and father to 13 children, died Monday, February 24 in Rupert Idaho. He was 88 years old.
Ed was born September 25, 1931 in Logan, Cache County, Utah, to Leslie and Caroline Clegg Bench. The family moved to Burley, Idaho when Ed was 5 years old. He graduated from Burley High School in 1950. Ed and Martha married September 15, 1950 in the Idaho Falls Temple, in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Ed was ever the entrepreneur, working tirelessly alongside Martha, to provide necessities, opportunities, and life experiences for his large family. In his early years, he worked as a farm laborer, hauling hay and doing other farm work. He later became a realtor specializing in farms and ranches, and had his own farm and cattle operation. He was awarded top realtor for 8 years in a row. He absolutely loved horses and was proud of the horses he raised and trained. It was one of his favorite hobbies to see his horses excel. He raised several horses that he later took to the Paint Horse World Championship in Fort Worth Texas. His horses were awarded high honors, including 4th place in the World in the “Working Cow” horse category.
In addition to his horses, Ed’s other hobbies included fishing, hunting, reading, watching old western movies and TV shows, and riding with the Cassia County Mounted Sheriff’s Posse. He also loved to fly airplanes and owned his own airplane for many years. In the early 80’s, after starting a business venture in Utah, he was flying his plane home to Utah after a meeting in Montana, when he was in a near fatal airplane accident. He broke many bones and was the only survivor of the accident. It took Ed many years to recover physically from such an accident, but just like previous challenges in Ed’s life, he pushed forward and eventually was once again successful in Real Estate and the hay brokerage business.
Ed was a playful, happy, and energetic soul. He was especially good at playing jokes on family members, water-fights, Christmas tricks, scaring Martha by jumping out from behind doors, and chasing his children around while pretending to be a huge tiger. He and Martha loved to laugh until it hurt at old TV shows like I Love Lucy, John Wayne movies, Red Skeleton, Bonanza, and Gunsmoke. With modern technology, he and Martha were able to watch and re-watch many of their favorites.
As Ed got older, he developed a keen interest in Family History work and spent hours each day working on Name Extractions for the Family Search program. He was a top producer, extracting over 160,000 names.
Ed loved the gospel of Jesus Christ. He taught his children the attributes of a Christian by the way he lived his life and cared for those under his watch. He loved the hymns of the gospel and nothing brought him greater joy than listening to his children and their families sing those hymns.
Ed is survived by his devoted wife, Martha, 13 children: Charlyce Altom (Marvin), Kevin Bench (Claire) Leslie Crafton (Bryan) Dale Bench (Rhonda) Wayne Bench (Robin), Luci Mitton (Jeff) Jim Bench (Chrissy) Mary Setoki (Conrad), Craig Bench (Jennifer) Wendy Morrison (Kevin) Cory Bench (Jamie) Casey Bench (Heidi) and Clayton Bench (Nolene). Ed is also survived by 75 grandchildren and over 80 great grandchildren, his sisters Ruth Stimpson, Janis Koyle (Milton), and brother Ron Bench (Carol).
Ed didn’t graduate from a university, but he has now graduated from life, with honors, and a degree in Resiliency and Compassion. His legacy is to have passed on these characteristics to those he leaves behind.
A public viewing for friends and family will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the old High School Gym in Oakley Idaho on Friday Feb 28th. Funeral services will be held Saturday Feb 29th at 9:30 a.m. at the Oakley Stake Center. A private viewing for family will be held at the Oakley Stake Center from 8:30 a.m.—9:30 a.m prior to the funeral service. Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert.
