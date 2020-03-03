Obituary: Leslie Edwin Bench

September 25, 1931—February 24, 2020

Leslie Edwin Bench, husband to Martha Mary Hale Bench and father to 13 children, died Monday, February 24 in Rupert Idaho. He was 88 years old.

Ed was born September 25, 1931 in Logan, Cache County, Utah, to Leslie and Caroline Clegg Bench. The family moved to Burley, Idaho when Ed was 5 years old. He graduated from Burley High School in 1950. Ed and Martha married September 15, 1950 in the Idaho Falls Temple, in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Ed was ever the entrepreneur, working tirelessly alongside Martha, to provide necessities, opportunities, and life experiences for his large family. In his early years, he worked as a farm laborer, hauling hay and doing other farm work. He later became a realtor specializing in farms and ranches, and had his own farm and cattle operation. He was awarded top realtor for 8 years in a row. He absolutely loved horses and was proud of the horses he raised and trained. It was one of his favorite hobbies to see his horses excel. He raised several horses that he later took to the Paint Horse World Championship in Fort Worth Texas. His horses were awarded high honors, including 4th place in the World in the “Working Cow” horse category.