March 16, 1935—October 11, 2019

On Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, Leroy J Miller, loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle and dear friend passed away at the age of 84. Leroy was born on March 16, 1935 in Oxnard California to Joseph & Georgina (Leidle). Leroy was married to the love of his life Sandy (McCloskey) and they shared 44 years together living in California, Montana and they chose beautiful Idaho to retire. Leroy had a passion for gardening. He also loved to bird watch, and he combined his two favorite hobbies to create an extraordinary home to enjoy.

Leroy loved his Catholic upbringing and stayed faithful to his calling till the end.

Leroy was preceded in death by his lovely wife Sandy and his parents Joseph and Georgina and three brothers Eugene, Bill and Richard. Leroy is survived by two children, Wendy (Terry) and Jim Miller and many grandchildren and one great grandson. Leroy leaves behind his beloved and cherished granddaughter Brenna (Oliver).

A private celebration of life will be held to honor Leroy. And a memorial is planned for spring 2020 in Montana.

Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

