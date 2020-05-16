Obituary: LeRoy Fleenor

LeRoy met Maureen Dowd through the Christian Endeavor young people’s program at Hollister Presbyterian Church. They were engaged in the fall of 1948 and scheduled their marriage ceremony for January 15, 1949. In what is now known as “The Great Winter of 1949” lots of snow fell in southern Idaho in January, paralyzing the region for weeks. A lot more snow fell the night before their wedding, closing the highway, blocking roads, and shutting down the railway. LeRoy believed it was bad luck to postpone the wedding. On the morning of the 15th he followed the snowplows from Filer to Buhl then to Cedar Crossing where he parked his truck, and then walked four and half miles north to the Dowd home across fields packed with fencepost high snow. Then he and Maureen walked back on top of the snow to the truck and finally made it to the Presbyterian parsonage in Twin Falls where they were married on the evening of January 15, 1949 by Rev. G. L. Clark at 6:30 p.m. LeRoy and Maureen were married almost 66 years.