Obituary: Leora Doriene Finley Fernau

October 13, 1924 – October 24, 2018
Leora Doriene Finley Fernau (Dorry) passed away peacefully on October 24, 2018 at Parkview Care Center in Burley, Idaho at the age of 94. She was born October 13, 1924 to Oscar and Rose (Brown) Finley in Johnstown, Nebraska. She was the middle child of nine children having four older and four younger siblings. She graduated from Johnstown School and is the only girl out of six students. She met the love of her life, Wilbur R. Fernau shortly after and waited three and a half years for him to return from World War II. They were married March 19, 1946. The lived in Ainsworth, Nebraska where their first two sons, Dan and Mike were born. They drew a homestead north of Rupert on the first drawing in 1952. They moved out on the farm in the spring of 1954 and there Randy was born to complete their family. They farmed, milked cows and raised their kids until 1970 when they quit and went to work for Simplot’s until they both retired. After retiring they bought a small motor home that they traveled to every state, collecting plates along the way. Dorry had them displayed in the dining room. Dorry spent her spare time making beautiful quilts. She made hundreds of them that she gave to family and friends. If you went to visit her she would show you the ones she had pieced together and if you were lucky, she would give you one. It was a great treat to get one of Dorry’s quilts.
Dorry is survived by three of her children—Tony (Linda) of Burley, Idaho, Dot and Randy both from Rupert. One sister Molly Moore of Ainsworth, Nebraska, one brother John (Marybelle) Finley of Centennial, Colorado, 11 grandkids, 23 great grandkids and 3 great great grandkids with one on the way in June.
She was preceded in death by her husband Wilbur and her two oldest sons, Dan and Mike. Two brothers Dennis and Dick, four sisters, June, Unadel, Judy and Viva and her parents, Oscar and Rose Finley.
A graveside service for Dorry and her son Daniel W. Fernau will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 6, 2018 at the Rupert Cemetery, 450 North Meridian in Rupert, Idaho.
Daniel passed away March 24, 2016 in Searcy, Alaska. They will be buried together between Mike and Wilbur so they will all be together again.
After the service we will gather at the building attached to J’s Bar at 902 Oneida Street in Rupert to visit and reminisce on Dorry’s life. Please come join us and have a bit to eat and share stories.
Arrangements are under the care of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary in Rupert. A special thanks goes to Joel for all of his help in arranging this. “You rock Joel”.
