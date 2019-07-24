Obituary: Leonard Koehn

July 27, 1929 ~ July 22, 2019
Our father, Leonard Koehn was born July 7, 1929, to Cornelius T. and Alda Koehn in Montezuma, Kansas. He passed away in Twin Falls, Idaho, on July 22, 2019, just a few days before his 90th birthday.
When he was 13, Dad’s family moved to Winton, California. In 1943, he gave his heart to the Lord and was baptized into the Church of God in Christ, Mennonite. Dad married our mother, Marilyn Koehn, on July 20, 1952, in Greensburg, Kansas. Our parents established their home in Winton, California. Dad was a carpenter, building houses with his father and brother. Wanting to raise their family on the farm, they moved in 1970 to Buhl, Idaho. Our father loved to visit and had many friends.
Five years ago when Mom’s health began to fail, they moved into Evergreen Assisted Living in Buhl. Mom’s passing in 2018, left Dad very lonely. We will miss him; but are thankful his suffering is over, and he is at rest.
He is survived by his children, Gerald, Wilmont and Mildred, Martin and Candace, of Buhl; Sid and Julie of Twin Falls; James and Esther Giesbrecht, and Luanna of Buhl; two sisters, Rosie Millsap of New Plymouth; and Susie and Edward Schmidt of Moundridge, Kansas; 15 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife; two brothers and four sisters.
A viewing will be held today from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Buhl Mennonite Church on Deep Creek Road 4104 N. 1100 E Buhl, Idaho.
Funeral Services will be held Friday, July 26, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at Buhl Mennonite Church.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Leonard’s memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.