Obituary: Leonard Harold Morris Jr

November 21, 1939—June 19, 2020

Leonard Harold Morris, Jr. went to be with Jesus on June 19, 2020. Leonard was born November 21, 1939 in Denver, Colorado to Virginia Carter and Leonard Harold Morris, Sr. He was in the United States Navy in the Construction Battalion (CB’s) stationed on Midway Island and Adak, Alaska during the Vietnam War.

Leonard worked for the City of Pacific Grove, California as the City Electrician and Building Inspector for 35 years and that is when he met the love of his life. He married Linda Dee Ulrich Hann on December 28, 1981 in Lake Tahoe, Nevada, and the couple lived in Seaside, California until retirement. After they retired, they fulfilled their dream by moving to Linda’s home state of Idaho to be near family.

Leonard loved to fish, hunt, camp and pan for gold in the Sierra Nevada’s with his buddy Jim Owens. Leonard leaves his sweetheart and wife Linda, sons Michael Morris of Ventura, California, Jeffrey Hann (Michelle) of Prince George, B.C. Canada, daughters Kathy (Rob) Young of Ferndale, Washington, Sheri Hann of Nampa, Idaho, five sisters, nine grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, one daughter and numerous aunts and uncles.