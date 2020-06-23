Obituary: Leonard Harold Morris Jr
0 entries

Obituary: Leonard Harold Morris Jr

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Obituary: Leonard Harold Morris Jr

November 21, 1939—June 19, 2020

Leonard Harold Morris, Jr. went to be with Jesus on June 19, 2020. Leonard was born November 21, 1939 in Denver, Colorado to Virginia Carter and Leonard Harold Morris, Sr. He was in the United States Navy in the Construction Battalion (CB’s) stationed on Midway Island and Adak, Alaska during the Vietnam War.

Leonard worked for the City of Pacific Grove, California as the City Electrician and Building Inspector for 35 years and that is when he met the love of his life. He married Linda Dee Ulrich Hann on December 28, 1981 in Lake Tahoe, Nevada, and the couple lived in Seaside, California until retirement. After they retired, they fulfilled their dream by moving to Linda’s home state of Idaho to be near family.

Leonard loved to fish, hunt, camp and pan for gold in the Sierra Nevada’s with his buddy Jim Owens. Leonard leaves his sweetheart and wife Linda, sons Michael Morris of Ventura, California, Jeffrey Hann (Michelle) of Prince George, B.C. Canada, daughters Kathy (Rob) Young of Ferndale, Washington, Sheri Hann of Nampa, Idaho, five sisters, nine grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, one daughter and numerous aunts and uncles.

The family wishes to thank Mark Kennedy, Jodi Sheppard, Nicole Ellis, Orion and Brittany Celusta, Sheri Hann and Horizon Hospice of Nampa, Idaho for their loving care during Leonard’s illness.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Twin Falls Church of the Nazarene, 1231 Washington St. N., with viewing from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 24 at Reynolds Funeral Chapel 2466 Addison Ave E. in Twin Falls. You may view a live video stream of the service by visiting the Facebook page of White Mortuary and Crematory or by visiting the following link https://youtu.be/_K8SDExTiPw. Arrangements under the care of White Mortuary “Chapel by the Park” in Twin Falls, Idaho.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in Leonard’s name to St. Luke’s Mountain States Tumor Institute, Twin Falls, Idaho.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News