Obituary: Leonard Harold Morris Jr

November 21, 1939—June 19, 2020
Leonard Harold Morris, Jr. went to be with Jesus on June 19, 2020. Leonard was born November 21, 1939 in Denver, Colorado to Virginia Carter and Leonard Harold Morris, Sr. He was in the United States Navy in the Construction Battalion (CB’s) stationed on Midway Island and Adak, Alaska during the Vietnam War.
Leonard worked for the City of Pacific Grove, California as the City Electrician and Building Inspector for 35 years and that is when he met the love of his life. He married Linda Dee Ulrich Hann on December 28, 1981 in Lake Tahoe, Nevada, and the couple lived in Seaside, California until retirement. After they retired, they fulfilled their dream by moving to Linda’s home state of Idaho to be near family.
Leonard loved to fish, hunt, camp and pan for gold in the Sierra Nevada’s with his buddy Jim Owens. Leonard leaves his sweetheart and wife Linda, sons Michael Morris of Ventura, California, Jeffrey Hann (Michelle) of Prince George, B.C. Canada, daughters Kathy (Rob) Young of Ferndale, Washington, Sheri Hann of Nampa, Idaho, five sisters, nine grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, one daughter and numerous aunts and uncles.
The family wishes to thank Mark Kennedy, Jodi Sheppard, Nicole Ellis, Orion and Brittany Celusta, Sheri Hann and Horizon Hospice of Nampa, Idaho for their loving care during Leonard’s illness.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Twin Falls Church of the Nazarene, 1231 Washington St. N., with viewing from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 24 at Reynolds Funeral Chapel 2466 Addison Ave E. in Twin Falls. You may view a live video stream of the service by visiting the Facebook page of White Mortuary and Crematory or by visiting the following link https://youtu.be/_K8SDExTiPw. Arrangements under the care of White Mortuary “Chapel by the Park” in Twin Falls, Idaho.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in Leonard’s name to St. Luke’s Mountain States Tumor Institute, Twin Falls, Idaho.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.