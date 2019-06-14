Obituary: Leonard E. Kurtz

Leonard E. Kurtz
August 20, 1940 - June 5, 2019
Leonard E. Kurtz, 78, of Sioux City, passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Holy Spirit Retirement Home.
A funeral service will be held Monday, June 10 at 10:30 A.M. at Whitfield United Methodist Church. Visitation will be Sunday from 4-7 P.M. with a prayer service at 7:00 P.M. at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Leonard was born on August 20, 1940 in Wendell, Idaho to Emil and Carolina Kurtz. He grew up and worked on the family farm until he was united in marriage to L. Diana Comstock on July 2, 1961 in Wendell, Idaho. Together they moved to Sioux City in 1969. Leonard worked in sales and as a beekeeper for Sioux Bee Honey for over 52 years. He was a beekeeper up until the time of his death. His knowledge about bees led him to start and maintain the observation bee hive at the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center. He took pride in educating children and adults about bees and would often go to WITCC, the Senior Center, and his children's and grandchildren's classrooms to speak.
Leonard was a member of Whitfield United Methodist Church and enjoyed gardening, dancing and attending his grandchildren's sporting events.
Those left to honor his memory include his children: Kelly (Scott) Fravel, Douglas (Rhonda) Kurtz, Ronald (Dale) Kurtz, Carol (Tom) Chytka; seven grandchildren: Brandon, Kristoffer, Zed, Zach, Katelyn and Alyssa; great grandson, Camden; siblings: Mildred Murphy, Irene Thomas and LaVerle Kurtz; and his special friend Pat Mitchell.
He is preceded in death by his parents; wife; sister, Barbara Kurtz, and a grandson, Blake Fravel.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.