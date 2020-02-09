January 4, 1942—February 6, 2020
Leonard Dean Shipley, 78, a resident of Gooding, passed away on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Twin Falls.
Leonard was born on January 4, 1942 in American Falls, Idaho, the son of Charles and Leona Shipley.
He worked construction most of his life and finished his career at Amalgamated Sugar.
Leonard served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, stationed in Germany.
Leonard is survived by: two children—Marie and Leonard, Jr.; and two sisters—Vallejo Rost of Gooding and Betty Lou Watts of Boise.
He was preceded in death by his sisters—Eleanor Woods, Noreen High, Dawn Jacobsen and Carole Stanger; and his brothers—Dwight Shipley and Neil Shipley.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.
Burial will follow at the Elmwood Cemetery in Gooding.
Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
