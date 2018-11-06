February 6, 1922—October 30, 2018
A longtime resident of Rupert Leonard C. Wilson went to his Heavenly Father on October 30, 2018 at the age of 96. He was born in Springdale, Arkansas on February 6, 1922 and joined his older brother Wesley and later was joined by a little brother Elwood. Leonard was a very loving man of strength and character and he lived a rich and full life with a lot of hard work, determination and love for life. He lived through the Depression and had many stories of his family moving from job to job to survive. The moves made his education difficult but he was determined to graduate. His family came to Rupert, ldaho in 1937 and he started high school here so when his family told him they had to move again for a job he decided to stay in Rupert to finish his senior year. Leonard graduated from Rupert High School in 1942. Farming was all he ever wanted to do. His dream was to own his own farm and so he worked hard and long to achieve his dream. He worked many jobs in the winters when he was not farming. He drove school bus for many years here starting when he was in high school. One of his many accomplishments was to own a large combine and he set up a business to thrash beans throughout the Magic Valley for several years.
After many years of farming and school bus driving he finally retired but he could not be idle so he started working for Valley Vista driving the van getting residents to appointments and other jobs at age 80. He worked up until the last year of his life because he loved to be of service to others. Helping others made him the happiest. Leonard had a love of family and with eight children he found his love for life and great joy.
Leonard married Bessie Whitworth in 1942. That marriage brought a son James and a daughter Leona. They divorced in 1971 and Leonard met and married Doris Blacker in 1972 who had six children, Jim, Diana, Dan, Phyllis Lundy and Verl. He was a loving father and loved having all his children.
He enjoyed many service organizations as he was a member of the Rupert Elks, on the Board of the East End Electric Mutual Co. and answered many callings as a member of the LDS church.
Leonard is survived by his children, James K. Wilson (Diane), Jim Moon, Leona Meyer (Robert), Diana Jancik, Dan Moon (Lisa), Phyllis Perotto, Lundy Moon (Kay), Verl Blacker (Dena), 26 grandchildren and 52 great grandchildren, nieces Donna Campbell, Roberta Torzewski, nephew Louis Wilson, and friends and adopted sons in the Valley.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, loving wife Doris, granddaughter Debora, great grandson Thomas, several nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins along with many friends in the Valley.
The funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 10, 2018 at the Rupert 7th Ward Chapel of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. A viewing will be held for one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow at the Rupert Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
