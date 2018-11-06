September 23, 1934 – November 4, 2018
Leona Mae Davis Black, our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and sister passed away peacefully at home November 4, 2018 at age 84. Leona was born September 23, 1934 in Twin Falls, Idaho to Eugene Williams Davis and Malinda Mary Ellen Culbertson. She was the youngest of four children.
Leona grew up in Twin Falls, Idaho and graduated from Twin Falls High School. Leona married the love of her life, Daniel J. Black, shortly after high school in Reno, Nevada in 1952. In 1958, Leona and Dan were sealed for time and all eternity in the Idaho Falls Temple. They were blessed with eight children, Dan Jr., Steve, Cheri, Bret, Brad, Craig, Tracy, and Stacy. Leona and Dan were members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Leona loved her family. She loved being a Mom as was evident of the large family she and Dan had. Leona enjoyed drawing and was quite good at it. She loved going to movies. She loved to travel and take in as many sights as possible along the way. She enjoyed camping while Dan fished and hunted.
Leona is survived by her eight children, Dan Jr. (Linda), Steve (Kathy), Cheri (Kenny) Rogers, Bret (Cori), Brad (Rochelle), Craig (Mindy), Tracy, and Stacy (Jeff) Burnham; 30 grandchildren, and 33 great grandchildren.
Leona was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel J. Black; granddaughter, Jenaca Mae Black; great grandson, Breaden Levi Black; great granddaughter, Bralynn Ann Black; parents, Eugene and Malinda Davis; an infant sister, Vilda Esther Davis; and two brothers, Eugene “Bud” Davis and Kenneth Clair Davis.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, November 10, 2018 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 26 N Tiger Dr, Jerome, with a viewing beginning at 10:00 am. Graveside dedication will conclude at Hazelton Cemetery.
The family would like to express our sincere gratitude to everyone for their words of comfort and service.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Leona’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmoruary.com.
