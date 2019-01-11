Leona M. Parker
October 24, 1923—January 9, 2019
Leona M. Parker, Age 95 of Twin Falls, Idaho, passed on at Ashley Manor, Twin Falls of natural causes January 9, 2019.
Leona was born in Bronson, Kansas on October 24, 1923 to John W. Balance and Elsie M. Wagoner Balance.
Leona met her husband, Elmer C. Parker in Rupert, Idaho where he was stationed with the military during WWII. They were married on June 30, in Los Angeles, California.
She worked for many years as a surgical scrub tech at Magic Valley Memorial Hospital. After she retired she was a foster grandmother in the head start program. She was a member of the Valley Christian Church in Twin Falls where she was baptized.
Leona loved music, playing her guitar as long as she was able, singing, dancing, and gardening.
Leona was preceded in death by her beloved husband Elmer C. Parker in 1984; three sisters, Juanita Cox, Betty Griswold, and Ruth Primm; one brother Jack Balance, as well as her beloved daughter-in-law Virginia. She is survived by her three sons, Melvin (Le) of Phoenix, AZ, Ken of Twin Falls, and Elmer (Christine) Salado, Texas, 7 grandchildren, and 6 great grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be held Monday January 14, at 2 p.m. officiated by Pastor John Babb, at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. Twin Falls, Idaho.
