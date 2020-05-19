Obituary: Leona Fae Courtright

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Leona Fae Courtright, 82, of Rupert passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Leona was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and held many positions there. She loved to have a beautiful flowery yard and putting puzzles together.

Leona is survived by her husband Don Courtright, sons Randy (Leslie) Courtright, Tracy Courtright, Ryan (Meridith) Courtright, sister Leona Archort, Moab, UT., brother Darrell (Ethel) Johnson, Vernal, UT., sister in law Nina Stephensen and son in Law Dallas John. She is preceded in death by mother Edna Johnson, father Wendell Johnson, daughters Tamara Dawn John and Linda Wherl. mother in law Dorothy Courtright, father in Law Paul Peewee Courtright, brother in laws Glen Stephenson, Bob Courtright and Paul Courtright.

Graveside services will be held 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at the Rupert Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

The family would like to thank St. Luke's Hospital and Davita from Encompass Hospice for the care they took of Leona.

