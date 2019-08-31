November 3, 1936—August 8, 2019
Leona Bernice Hallowell–Riese, 82, a resident of Fairfield, passed away on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Spring Creek Manor in Meridian, Idaho
Leona was born to the Camas Prairie and Clifford and Bessie Hallowell on November 3, 1936 in the family home in Fairfield. Leona grew up spending winters in that same house just off Soldier Road and Sage Avenue and summers at the ranch out on Baseline.
In May of 1953 Leona married Delbert Mullenberg. Together they had four children and for a time, made their home in California. Following a divorce in 1960, Leona returned to the Camas Prairie to finish raising her four children. Leona took great joy in her family, including seven grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren.
In October of 1964 Leona married Berle W. Riese. With the exception of two years, Leona and Berle made their home in Fairfield until Berle passed away in 2007. Leona grew up being the “son” Clifford and Bessie never had—farming, driving grain truck, cutting hay, feeding chickens and gardening. She also loved crocheting, photography, camping, fishing and spending time over on the River (Anderson Ranch Dam) with family and friends.
Leona was a long-time member of the Idaho Snow Rider’s Snowmobile Club serving as treasurer for 20 years. In 1989, Leona was named snowmobiler of the year by the club and the State of Idaho.
Leona was actively involved in the Camas Cappers Horse Shoe Pitching Club traveling to tournaments and picking up a trophy here and there. As a bowler Leona bowled on three different leagues, secretary for two, competing in Gooding where Leona was league treasurer for many years. Leona lived her patriotism as a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post #19 and is one of the few women participating in the 40-08 Honor Guard for Veterans of Foreign Wars. Leona attended more than 200 veterans’ funerals in the area playing Taps and journaling the Honor Guard with her photos.
As a daughter of the Prairie, Leona was always proud of her roots in Fairfield and loved the prairie for the heritage and rural life style it provided for the majority of her life. She once said “It’s been quite a life, living here on the Prairie, through some hard winters and busy summers. I have seen a lot of people come and go, and seen a town grow and dwindle. I love this prairie and will spend the rest of my days here.” Even though her health took her to Meridian the last few years her heart and soul remained in Fairfield.
Leona is survived by: her sister—Brenda Greenman of Boise, ID; daughter—Barbara Smith & son-in-law Ray Smith; son—Robert “Bob” Mullenberg & Lynn of Meridian, ID; daughter—Christine Ashmead & son-in-law Charlie Ashmead of Fernwood, ID; and daughter—Rita Mullenberg of Norman, Oklahoma. She was “Grandma Riese” to seven (Pamela, James, Nina, Jason, Jennifer, Jessica and Amanda), and “Great Grandma” to twelve (Macie, Stacie, Logan, Tucker, Gavin, Jayden, Navianna, Kodi, Jacoby, Hailey, Bristol and Dusti Rose); and Aunt Leona to one nephew—Matthew Greenman of Boise.
She is preceded in death by her parents—Clifford & Bessie Hallowell; and her husband—Berle Riese.
A memorial celebration of life will be held on Friday, September 6, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Fairfield American Legion Hall in Fairfield. Final internment will be in the Mountain View Cemetery in Fairfield.
Cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demary Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel.
Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
