Obituary: Leo R Tuccori

April 29, 1932—March 29, 2019
Leo Richard Tuccori, aged 86 years young, passed away peacefully on March 29, 2019 in Portland Oregon.
Leo was born on April 29, 1932 to Edna and Joe (Giuseppe) Tuccori in Verdi, Nevada where he spent the first 20 years of his life before enlisting in the Navy as a Seabee in June 1952. Stationed in both Guam and Japan during the Korean War, Leo started his lifetime career in Engineering & Construction. After his enlistment, Leo worked for Isbell Construction as a project manager until 1965 then for H.M. Byars as a construction manager for all projects, earning respect for his integrity and workmanship. In 1979, he started his own company, TW Construction Company, Inc. in Sparks, Nevada building his underground construction business on reputation, quality work and honesty. TW’s notable projects included the tower at John Ascuaga’s Nugget, Eldorado Casino, the Silver Legacy and an extensive pipeline from Reno to Verdi which went under the Truckee river several times.
As a respected leader in the construction industry, Leo was selected as President of the Associated General Contractors, Nevada Chapter in 1993. During his tenure, the AGC brought the first Indy Grand Prix to Reno, benefiting the community and local non-profit organizations. In 2001, Leo received the Skill, Integrity and Responsibility (SIR) Award from the AGC, honoring him for his outstanding contributions to Northern Nevada’s quality of life and the construction industry. In 2002, Leo purchased a 40-acre ranch property on the Big Wood River in Gooding, Idaho, fulfilling a dream that started as an 11-year old boy working summers at the Canepa and Bella ranches in Verdi. His vision expanded the ranch over the next 14 years to 120 acres of cattle, corn and alfalfa. Life on the ranch brought Leo much joy and happiness supplemented by warm winters in Indio on the golf course. Leo lived a full and happy life, attracting good people around him throughout the years while always remaining committed to his life long friends. He was a man amongst men who lived life large and to the fullest on his own terms with no regrets while always loving and providing for his family. Leo was a man of his word, making many deals with just a handshake.
Leo is survived by his wife Nancy, his children, Denise (Paul), James (Kathy), and Alexandria; his grandchildren, Pauline, Sydney and John; his sister Joyce Snider; and Nancy’s children, Heather (Mark), Adam (Doug), and Zachary. Thank you so much for everyone’s wishes and prayers and to those who visited Leo during his recovery at the various hospitals and rehab. Your encouragement gave him strength and your presence helped him reflect on his wonderful life. Please join our family for a Celebration of Life on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 1 p.m., at the Boys and Girls Club of Truckee Meadows, 1300 Foster Drive, Reno, NV.
In lieu of flowers, please consider honoring Leo by supporting one of his favorite charities, the Boys and Girls Club of Truckee Meadows.
