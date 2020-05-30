Obituary: Leo Moore

October 18, 1928—May 20, 2020
BURLEY – Leo Moore, 91, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at Cassia Regional Hospital with his family at this side.
Leo was born in Meridian, Idaho on October 18, 1928, to Alex and Alma Moser Moore. The family moved to the Magic Valley in 1929, and settled in the Burley area. He attended school in Burley until 1944, when his family moved to Heyburn. Dad had a lifelong love of sports and played basketball and football in high school. He graduated from Heyburn High School in 1948. Dad married his high-school sweetheart and the love of his life, Donna Lee Hamilton, on December 24, 1947. They were blessed to have 67 years together until Mom’s death in 2016. They had three children, Linda Lee, Tris Leo and Michelle Kay (Shelly).
In 1952, they moved to the Fred Schodde farm in Emerson. In 1962, Schodde gave them a half acre on which to build a home. In 1964, he was elected to the Minidoka School Board and served for nine years. He also refereed basketball and football in the Magic Valley for many years. In 1972, he was voted Lion of the year for his work with the youth basketball program. He was also elected to the Minidoka Beet Board. Over the next 18 years he served as Treasurer, President and Idaho Beet Assoc. President. He and Mom bought the Philip Ell farm west of Paul in 1972, where they lived and worked until 1991, when they retired and moved to Paul. They had many wonderful times traveling with friends and family. Camping in Featherville over Labor Day was a particular favorite of Dad’s for many years.
In 1954, the family joined Zion Lutheran Church in Burley and spent a lifetime of service to their church family. Dad served as Sunday school teacher, Elder, Treasurer and the last 21 years as Trustee. After his retirement, Dad took great pleasure in caring for the church lawn and the facility. It was not uncommon for him to stop by daily just to “check on things”. He also enjoyed stopping by the care facilities in the area to check on friends and family. He would often times stop at the church and pick a cup of raspberries to take in and share.
Leo was preceded in death by his parents, Alex and Alma Moore; an infant sister, Irene; and a brother, Ted. Survivors include three children, Linda (Ron) Roberts, Tris Moore, and Shelly (Tim) Tyler; five grandchildren, Corinne (Tommy) Bethancourt, Todd (Heidi) Roberts, Callen (Aimee M Van Dam) Moore, and Shaun (Darryl) Bradley, Levi Tyler; four great-grandchildren, Casey Roberts, Mariah Raynor, Courtney Roberts, and Rylan Bradley; and a great-great-grandchild, Rykker Roberts.
The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 2, at Zion Lutheran Church, 2410 Miller Ave, in Burley. A private family burial will take place at the Paul Cemetery after a luncheon that will immediately follow the funeral service.
Arrangements have been placed in the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
