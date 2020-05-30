Obituary: Leo Moore

Leo was born in Meridian, Idaho on October 18, 1928, to Alex and Alma Moser Moore. The family moved to the Magic Valley in 1929, and settled in the Burley area. He attended school in Burley until 1944, when his family moved to Heyburn. Dad had a lifelong love of sports and played basketball and football in high school. He graduated from Heyburn High School in 1948. Dad married his high-school sweetheart and the love of his life, Donna Lee Hamilton, on December 24, 1947. They were blessed to have 67 years together until Mom’s death in 2016. They had three children, Linda Lee, Tris Leo and Michelle Kay (Shelly).

In 1952, they moved to the Fred Schodde farm in Emerson. In 1962, Schodde gave them a half acre on which to build a home. In 1964, he was elected to the Minidoka School Board and served for nine years. He also refereed basketball and football in the Magic Valley for many years. In 1972, he was voted Lion of the year for his work with the youth basketball program. He was also elected to the Minidoka Beet Board. Over the next 18 years he served as Treasurer, President and Idaho Beet Assoc. President. He and Mom bought the Philip Ell farm west of Paul in 1972, where they lived and worked until 1991, when they retired and moved to Paul. They had many wonderful times traveling with friends and family. Camping in Featherville over Labor Day was a particular favorite of Dad’s for many years.