Obituary: Leo Elmer Stokesberry

April 26, 1927—July 4, 2020

Leo Elmer Stokesberry passed July 4, 2020 at Cedar Draw Assisted Living.

Leo was born April 26th, 1927 in LaJunta, Colorado to George and Florence Stokesberry. He moved to Idaho in 1932. He attended Cedar Draw school where he completed the 8th grade. He then went to work to help the family.

Leo enlisted in the Navy June 13th, 1945, where he served as a Firefighter First Class in charge of the evaporation units in distillery aboard the USS Henderson DD785 Destroyer. Leo always claimed that “The Japanese surrendered when they heard he enlisted.” He earned his GED while aboard ship. In July 1946, he received an honorable discharge and returned home to Idaho to work on the family farm. In 1956, he purchased the farm from his dad. It was then that he and his business partner Duane Damon formed Leo and Duane’s Custom Farming. Duane left the partnership in 1964. Leo continued to farm as Leo’s Custom Farming in and around the Twin Falls area until his retirement in 1989.

Leo married Mildred Corrine Long on July 29th, 1946. Through this union, he had three children: Ron, Mike and Sharon. They were later divorced.