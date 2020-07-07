Obituary: Leo Elmer Stokesberry

April 26, 1927—July 4, 2020
Leo Elmer Stokesberry passed July 4, 2020 at Cedar Draw Assisted Living.
Leo was born April 26th, 1927 in LaJunta, Colorado to George and Florence Stokesberry. He moved to Idaho in 1932. He attended Cedar Draw school where he completed the 8th grade. He then went to work to help the family.
Leo enlisted in the Navy June 13th, 1945, where he served as a Firefighter First Class in charge of the evaporation units in distillery aboard the USS Henderson DD785 Destroyer. Leo always claimed that “The Japanese surrendered when they heard he enlisted.” He earned his GED while aboard ship. In July 1946, he received an honorable discharge and returned home to Idaho to work on the family farm. In 1956, he purchased the farm from his dad. It was then that he and his business partner Duane Damon formed Leo and Duane’s Custom Farming. Duane left the partnership in 1964. Leo continued to farm as Leo’s Custom Farming in and around the Twin Falls area until his retirement in 1989.
Leo married Mildred Corrine Long on July 29th, 1946. Through this union, he had three children: Ron, Mike and Sharon. They were later divorced.
Leo married Ima Jean Wolf in 1971. They were later divorced but remained close companions. Leo found great joy flying in his Cessna 182 which he had for 45 years. He especially enjoyed a trip to the Arctic Circle (not the restaurant in Buhl) where he was accompanied by his brother Vern. He was proud of his classic cars and a long-time member of the Oldsmobile Club.
Leo is survived by his brother and friend, Vern Stokesberry, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister, Evelyn, and brothers, Robert and Albert and his children, Ron, Mike and Sharon.
The family would like to thank Cathy and the staff at Cedar Draw Assisted Living and Visions Home Health and Hospice for their loving care the past 7 years. While Leo will be deeply missed, we rejoice that he will be reunited with his Savior and loved ones.
Advice to all parents from Leo: Enjoy your children and be involved in their lives, for all too soon, time passes. In lieu of flowers, please spend some time making memories with your loved ones. Family and friends are encouraged to share memories at www.rosenaufuneralhome.com
A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 11 at Filer Cemetery. Arrangements are in care of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.