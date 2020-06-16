Obituary: Lenora Corrine Smith Porterfield

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

May 16, 1938—May 17, 2020

On May 17, 2020 at 7:15 pm Lenora Corrine Smith Porterfield passed away and was freed from the ravages and pain of Parkinson’s Disease, which she had endured for many years.

Lenora “Lee” to her many friends, was born in Huggins, Missouri on May 16, 1938, the fifth of six children.

The family moved to the Kimberly and Buhl areas, then settled near Castleford in the mid 1930’s, where Lenora attended Castleford Schools and graduated from Castleford High School in 1956.

After attending Idaho State University for a year, she became employed at the Idaho Bank and Trust Company in Twin Falls.

Then, having experienced a grounding in the financial sector she moved with several friends to the Los Angeles area where she was employed for nearly four decades in a management capacity in the savings and loan sector of the financial services industry.

Upon retirement from her work, which she love, she returned to Twin Falls in 2000 to be closer to family and friends.

Lenora was preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd L and Margaret M (Meyer) Smith, her brother Vernon R and her sister Delaine J Dunn.