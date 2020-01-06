May 17, 1933—January 3, 2020
Lena Fern Berry (Haines) 86 of Filer Idaho passed away January 3, 2020 due to sudden heart failure. Fern was born May 17, 1933 in Pottersville, Missouri to William Franklin Sexton and Edna Hudlow Sexton.
Fern married Rod Berry Sr. Dec 23, 1950. They had four children Rodley D. Berry, Rita S. Peterson( John), Leta L. Bennion (Jim), and Ronald L. Berry (Jama Houle). They divorced many years later. The love of her life were her 7 grandchildren (Tonia Huber, Crystal Brassfield, Jason Berry, Shawn Kuest, Aaron Bennion, Jesse Berry, and Danny Berry) 15 great grandchildren and one great-great grandson. Fern later married Richard Haines of Twin Falls and they were married until his passing.
Fern enjoyed family, friends, and church. Highlight of her weekends were watching PBR and going to church. She loved working out in the yard, sewing, traveling and enjoying the outdoors. She enjoyed knitting dishcloths for many people. The last years she enjoyed playing with her great great grandson, Grayson and he kept her going. Fern’s greatest joy and made her the happiest was having both daughters living next to her.
Fern was preceded in death by her parents Bill & Edna Sexton, husbands Rod Berry Sr. and Dick Haines, sons Rodley D. Berry and Ronald L. Berry, son-in-law John Peterson, sisters Linda Bradford, Freda Williams and brother Roy Sexton.
She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Visitation for Fern will be held Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020 from 5-7:00 p.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls, ID. Funeral Services for Fern will be held Friday January 10, 2020 at 11:00 at Parke’s Funeral Home with Interment following services at the Filer Cemetery in Filer, Idaho. Those wishing to share memories and condolences may do so on Fern’s memorial webpage at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
