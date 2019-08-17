December 21, 1942 – August 12, 2019
Len Riddle, 76, of Tuttle passed away Monday, August 12, 2019 at his home surrounded with the love of his family.
Len was born December 21, 1942, to Leonard and RosaLee Glover Riddle. He grew up on the family farm south east of Jerome. Len was the oldest of two sisters and one brother.
Len graduated from Jerome High School in 1961 and then attended the school of hard knocks. In 1960 Len joined the Idaho National Guard and later was in the Army Reserves.
On June 17, 1961 Len married Velma Slatter who for 58 years were best friends and partners.
Len loved to hunt, fish, and drive the desert roads looking at deer and elk.
Len worked for Ida Gem Creamery on a delivery route up north. He worked for Simplot Soil Builders as a field man. In 1964 Len bought 40 acres on Bob Barton Highway in Wendell, Idaho. He started a dairy and farmed there for 15 years. In 1979 he bought a farm in Tuttle. Over the years Len raised potatoes, beans, hay, corn and grain. He always tried to make everything perfect. He loved to farm and instilled that love to his kids. He was so honest, that he would cheat his own self. He always said “if your word isn’t worth anything, you’re not worth anything”.
Len always had a joke to tell and loved to tease. If someone didn’t like the teasing, he would say “if I didn’t like you, I wouldn’t tease you”.
So there you go Len Riddle; we sure love you.
Len is survived by: sons-Ken Riddle (Michelle) of Oregon City, Oregon; Rod Riddle (Beth) of Tuttle, Idaho; like a son grandson-Nathan Riddle of Tuttle, Idaho; granddaughter-Morgan Riddle; great-granddaughter- Kinslee Ferguson; mother-RosaLee Riddle, of Jerome, Idaho; two sisters-Linda Kehrer (David) of Rupert, Idaho and Rita Edwards (Darrel) of Wendell, Idaho; one brother-Craig Riddle (Sue) of Twin Falls, Idaho.
He was preceded in death by his dad, Leonard Riddle.
A special thanks to Jean for the extra love and care to Len and family. Thanks to Carland John for your special service. Len liked all of you.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice Visions, Inc., 1770 Park View Dr., Twin Falls, Idaho 83301 or make a donation of your choosing.
A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at the New Life Community Church, 800 West Main, Wendell, Idaho. Bring a chair for a barbecue.
Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
