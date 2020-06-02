Obituary: Leland “Lee” C. Baker

Lee was born on July 14, 1940, to Wade and Afton Baker in Rupert, Idaho. Lee grew up helping his father, Wade, on the family farm south of Burley, along with six brothers and his sister; their names: Larry, Shirlene, Duane, Ronnie, Dennis, Rell and Loren. The family loved their horses. The kids would chew up big wads of bubble gum and give it to Old Socks who would chew on it for hours. Babe liked to throw the kids into haystacks and brush them off going under pasture fences. Larry and Lee welcomed the challenges with Babe.

He and his brothers loved to play jokes on their dad. While helping him manufacture the “Wade’s Way” manure spreaders, they would put tools in the pipes and weld them shut. Lee, Larry, and Duane were always full of tease. Lee especially loved to tease his sister, Shirlene, whom he was also very protective of. They went on several double dates in their teenage years. The kids were involved in the traveling roadshows that were put on by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in those days. Shirlene remembers one year, dancing with Lee dressed as “Abraham Lincoln”. Lee and his brothers worked horse teams and Lee, Duane, and Ronnie enjoyed drag-racing in Pocatello.