Obituary: Lelah Lurene Meier

Lelah married Earl K. Meier, August 7, 1949. They lived their married life in Buhl, where they raised their family. Lelah was an active member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Buhl. She was a member of LWML for numerous years. She and Earl served as advisers for the Walther League Youth Group. She worked at Curtis Chevrolet, Pet Milk Company, Clear Springs Trout Company, Green Giant Company, and retired from Lamb Weston.

Anyone who knew Lelah knew she had a zest for life. She loved cooking and baking for her family; especially when it came to making cinnamon rolls for Christmas morning breakfast. She was an avid walker, loved her dogs, and loved to visit with everyone. In recent years, Lelah enjoyed documenting memories; capturing photos of all the things she held near and dear to her heart. Lelah was a shining example of perseverance through the tough times. She was full of strength and bravery. She loved life and living each and every moment to its fullest.