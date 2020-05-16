Obituary: Lelah Lurene Meier

August 6, 1930 ~ May 10, 2020
Lelah Lurene Meier (Sisson) passed away May 10, 2020 at Evergreen Place Assisted Living in Buhl, Idaho. Her loving family and Savior Jesus Christ were present.
Lelah was born August 6, 1930, in Chappell, Nebraska to Edd and Helen (Doughty) Sisson. Lelah and her family moved to Buhl, Idaho in 1937. Lelah attended school in Buhl, graduating in 1948.
Lelah married Earl K. Meier, August 7, 1949. They lived their married life in Buhl, where they raised their family. Lelah was an active member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Buhl. She was a member of LWML for numerous years. She and Earl served as advisers for the Walther League Youth Group. She worked at Curtis Chevrolet, Pet Milk Company, Clear Springs Trout Company, Green Giant Company, and retired from Lamb Weston.
Anyone who knew Lelah knew she had a zest for life. She loved cooking and baking for her family; especially when it came to making cinnamon rolls for Christmas morning breakfast. She was an avid walker, loved her dogs, and loved to visit with everyone. In recent years, Lelah enjoyed documenting memories; capturing photos of all the things she held near and dear to her heart. Lelah was a shining example of perseverance through the tough times. She was full of strength and bravery. She loved life and living each and every moment to its fullest.
Lelah is survived by her daughter, Carol (Jerry) Carlile of Twin Falls; two sons, Steve Meier of Boise, and David (Mary Ann) Meier of Twin Falls; four grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; one great-great grandson; brother, Warren; sister-in-law, Audrey Sisson; and several nephews and nieces. She was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years; her parents; and three brothers, Dale, Lyle and Dean Sisson.
The family wishes to thank Hospice Visions, Inc and Serrah for their compassion and care for Lelah. To all the gals at Evergreen Place Assisted Living, thank you for your loving care of mom.
Due to the unprecedented circumstances surrounding COVID 19, services will be announced by Farmer Funeral Chapel at a later date.
Memorials can be made to Lutheran Hour Ministries, St John’s Lutheran Church in Buhl or your favorite charity.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Lelah’s memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.
