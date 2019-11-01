Lela Dutt
November 11, 1933 - October 29, 2019
Lela Dutt, 85 of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019 at her home with family by her side. She was born Nov. 11, 1933 in Twin Falls, Idaho, the daughter of Ray Pond of Kansas and Verda (Hyder) Pond of Tennessee.
She started her education in Curry, Idaho later attending and graduating from Buhl High School as an honor student. On July 26, 1952 she married Emil Dutt in Elko, Nevada. She was a devoted wife and mother raising 6 children and continuing to help with the upbringing and care of grandchildren and great grandchildren. Lela enjoyed hiking and camping with her family. Her family was her life and she was a champion for them. She will be greatly missed by all of us.
She was an active member of the Seventh-day Adventist Church helping at the school, with youth programs and the Community Services Center. She served on several committees but her passion was helping children and the under privileged. Lela worked with Easter Seals and Red Cross for several years wherever she was needed.
Lela is survived by her children; Dale Dutt of Jerome, Idaho, Betty Dutt of Filer, Idaho, Fay Dutt of Hansen, Idaho, Joyce Tvrdy of Hazelton, Idaho, Alice Johnston of Buhl, Idaho; one brother, Lewis Pond of Buhl, Idaho and one sister, Charlotte Marston of Sacramento, California and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. Her beloved husband, Emil and her eldest son, Rodney preceded her in death as well as her parents and twin sister.
Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019 at the 7th Day Adventist Church, Twin Falls, with Pastor Bryson and Pastor Kluchesky officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Park. A viewing for the family and friends will be held at White Mortuary Monday, Nov. 4 from 6 to 8 p.m.
