Obituary: Lee Woodland

July 2, 1934—September 8, 2020

Leola Ione McKee Van Wagoner Woodland, graduated from her earthly estate on Monday September 8, 2020, after a fatal fall, at the age of 86. There are no words that can truly describe the woman that she was. Was she perfect no, but she came pretty close. As her grandchildren have said in her honor, “she was many things to many people; spunky, loving, fun and wise, a whole package in one little body.” Mom brought a smile to all.

She was born in Catesby, Oklahoma, July 2, 1934; her goal was to outlive her sisters who both lived to be in their late 90s, but God had other plans. Mom suffered three major strokes between 2005 and 2012, and beat the odds every time. With her strong determination she fought on, even when life knocked her down. She was a wonderful grandma, mother, sister and friend, and she will be greatly missed by all. She married Gene Van Wagoner in 1951, and had five children; they divorced in 1974. She then met and married the love of her life, Richard Kent (Woody) Woodland.