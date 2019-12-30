September 7, 1935—December 24, 2019
Lee H. Howell, 84, passed away surrounded by his family on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 in Twin Falls, Idaho.
Lee was born on September 7, 1935 in Council Bluffs, Iowa to Harold and Wilamina Jorgensen Howell. Lee’s mother died when he was three years old and his father married Eloise (Ann) Nelson who loved Lee and his brother Fred as her own. Lee was raised in California and graduated from Venice High School in 1953. He served in the Navy Reserves from 1953-1961. While working at Northrup, he met Mary Bloye whom her married in 1958. They had four children, Kim, Betsy, Carolyn and Donald. They later divorced.
Throughout his life, Lee had several interesting and innovative careers that he greatly enjoyed. Many years were spent in the Aerospace industry at Northrup and TRW as an engineer where he participated in projects including the Gemini, Apollo 11 & 13.
After moving to Idaho in the early 70’s, he met an amazing lady and the love of his life, Donna Lee Brown and they were married in January 1980. Life took them on many adventures from traveling in the US & Europe, to co-owning a log mill, Tri-Log Inc, and eventually relocating to California. She preceded him in death in 1996.
Throughout his life, Lee enjoyed fishing, golfing, playing cards, woodworking, cooking, and especially playing with his grandkids which brought him great happiness. After retirement, Lee married Bev Deiner and they later divorced. Lee lived in Nevada & Arizona, but spent the last years enjoying the simple life on the farm west of Filer. Lee always had a story to tell and his family will cherish these memories for generations to come. He will be sorely missed.
Lee is survived by his children, Kim Bean (Jim Shry) of Filer, Betsy Howell of California, Carolyn Winfrey of Colorado, and Donald (Susan) Howell of Colorado. He is also survived by 5 stepchildren, Mike (Paula) Brown, Steve (Pam) Brown, Scott (Lynn) Brown, Ellen Bacot, and Teresa (Randy) Moody, 28 grandchildren and 45 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren. He is also survived by brother, Fred (Maryann) Howell of Missouri.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Donna, and a stepson & grandson, Jerry & Daniel Brown.
A celebration of his life will be held at Rosenau Funeral Home in Twin Falls on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at 11 a.m.
