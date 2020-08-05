Obituary: Leah Marie Irons

April 17, 1959 - August 2, 2020
Leah Marie Irons, 61, formerly of Jerome and now of Twin Falls, passed away gently on August 2, 2020 as she slept, following a quick and unexpected illness.
As no obituary can even remotely describe all the delightful, astonishing, and breathtaking elements that captures the human spirit, here is only just a chapter of the book that was Leah’s life. She was the younger of two daughters of Alvin Lee Irons and Faye Lorraine Irons, born with flourishing, curly black hair on April 17, 1959. That natural curl was the envy of many (including her sister). She spent her early years on a small farm in rural Jerome. There are numerous childhood memories of learning to swim in a rollicking canal, playing in root cellars, spending summers in Montana, and that inevitable trip to the doctor for those tetanus shots after a disastrous encounter with barbed wire.
Her family moved into Jerome. Life was a bit quieter but still very rich. Here were those unescapable forays in the world of Girl Scouts, Easter egg hunts, roller-skating, and the passion of movie theaters. School was a challenge for her, but, despite her misgivings, she performed in a school play with the confidence of a seasoned performer. Education comes in many forms, and she absolutely loved reading and learning, constantly surprising everyone with her knowledge of the ancient world. Her curiosity knew no limits. It wasn’t unexpected to see books on learning Spanish or discovering mindfulness on her shelves. The mystery novelist Elizabeth George was a particular favorite.
No story would be complete without tales of travel, and travel she did . . . there was a Mexican Riviera cruise where she danced the salsa; visits to Victoria and Vancouver, British Columbia; Washington, D.C.; Orlando (Walt Disney World); California (Disneyland); Philadelphia; Seattle; and many, many trips to Oregon, where her sister lived. She spent her fiftieth birthday in Honolulu, Hawaii. Her latest passion was lighthouses as she toured the Oregon coast on a lighthouse quest.
People often mistook her quietness and reserve for meekness. She was anything but. She had a laid-back personality but if something bothered her, she certainly let loose with those colorful expletives.
Leah had a formidable spirit, characterized by fortitude, determination, and resiliency. No matter what life and the universe sent her way, she had the courage and strength to persevere. Not many in these times would hitchhike after being stranded in the middle of nowhere from a mechanical breakdown.
She was born on a Friday, which makes her loving and giving, according to Monday’s Child nursery rhyme. No greater understatement ever existed. She gave of herself with kindness, humility, and compassion. She was all and more.
Leah loved cats, so please consider supporting a local animal shelter.
Her father and mother preceded her in passing. She is survived by her sister, Lynda Rae Irons, Hillsboro, Oregon; and cousins, Kent Case, Craig Case, Mark Case, Karen Belleman, David Irons, Thomas Irons, Kathleen Irons, and Robert Irons.
Graveside services will be conducted at the Jerome Cemetery at a date to be determined. Arrangements are pending under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls.
Condolences and celebrations may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.
