Obituary: Leah Marie Irons

April 17, 1959 - August 2, 2020

Leah Marie Irons, 61, formerly of Jerome and now of Twin Falls, passed away gently on August 2, 2020 as she slept, following a quick and unexpected illness.

As no obituary can even remotely describe all the delightful, astonishing, and breathtaking elements that captures the human spirit, here is only just a chapter of the book that was Leah’s life. She was the younger of two daughters of Alvin Lee Irons and Faye Lorraine Irons, born with flourishing, curly black hair on April 17, 1959. That natural curl was the envy of many (including her sister). She spent her early years on a small farm in rural Jerome. There are numerous childhood memories of learning to swim in a rollicking canal, playing in root cellars, spending summers in Montana, and that inevitable trip to the doctor for those tetanus shots after a disastrous encounter with barbed wire.