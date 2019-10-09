February 18, 1926 ~ October 7, 2019
This is a story about a young cowboy growing up in a log cabin in the wilderness along the Salmon River during the great depression.
Lawrence Wilber Johnson, 93, was born on Feb. 18, 1926 to Richard and Plessy Johnson in Challis, Idaho. Two years later he was joined by his sister Velta, who he considered to be his best friend. He said she could ride a horse and stick to it like glue. He had many stories about growing up in the country but always spoke lovingly and seemed to miss those times. Since the Challis school only went to the sixth grade, he moved to Bellevue to attend high school. He lived with his grandparents in Bellevue until his parents bought a ranch there.
In 1945 he joined the Army, and he spent most of his service in Okinawa as a lineman. When he returned, he went to work for Lloyd Walker at the City Meat Market in Hailey, which he later purchased. That is when he met Patricia Swaner and they were married March 28, 1947. Four girls were born to this union, Belinda, Melva, Dorothy and Donna. He moved his family to Buhl in 1962 to work at Carter Pack, a meat packing plant. He was always busy either building on another room to the house or working a second job. When the kids were young he bought an old school bus, turned it into a camper and took his family on many vacations across the county and into Canada.
The most memorable was a trip Nashville, Tennessee. Later they purchased a motorhome and continued the vacations with his grandkids. Sadly, in 1983 Patricia passed away leaving him lonely without his traveling buddy. He sold his house in Buhl, and bought the Hazelton hardware store and owned it for a couple years. During that time that he married Martha Byington. Martha grew up in Hailey and knew Lawrence and once said she moved quickly because good men are hard to find. They lived in Hailey, where he worked until he retired. He later married Maybel Goetz, on Aug. 6, 1991. After her passing, he spent the rest of his retirement living with his daughter in Twin Falls.
Lawrence loved building things and spent his days building birdhouses, carving horses and wagons. His health declined six months ago, and he moved to Rosetta Assistant Living. He was well cared for there and the family wishes to thank Rosetta Assisted Living and their staff for the kindness they provided. The family would also like to thank Idaho Home Health and Hospice for the wonderful hospice care he received. While living with his daughter he had caregivers from LINC who helped him during the day and the family would like to thank Cheri for her five years of dedication and Gayla for all she did to make his last years comfortable. Cheri and Gayla became his best friends.
He is survived by his daughters, Belinda Francis, Melva Heinrich, Dorothy Money and Donna Scott; Seven grandchildren and seven great- grandchildren. He was preceded in death by Patricia, Martha, and Maybel.
A viewing will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019 at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S. Lincoln Ave., Jerome, Idaho 83338. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at Farnsworth Mortuary with viewing an hour prior to service. A graveside service will follow at 3 p.m. at the Hailey Cemetery in Hailey, Idaho.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Lawrence’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.
