Obituary: Lawrence Velmont “Vel” Cox

January 15, 1930 ~ June 20, 2020
Lawrence Velmont “Vel” Cox was born January 15, 1930 and passed away on June 20, 2020. He is now safe and enjoying all the family and friends that preceded him.
Vel's strength came from the people he met during his long life. He was grateful for each encounter and they shaped him into the man we knew. He could be a bit stubborn and cantankerous, for his own enjoyment no doubt, but you could always count on Vel to lend a helping hand. His stories and infectious smile turned a normal day into a memorable one and always left you feeling good.
Vel was hard working, straight forward and staunch in his beliefs. These memories are what Vel leaves us. He will be greatly missed.
A viewing will be held from 10:00 am until 11:00 am, Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Farmer Funeral Chapel, 130 9th Ave N, Buhl, with a graveside service following at 11:30 am, at West End Cemetery, 1574 E 1450 N, Buhl.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Vel's name to Humanitarian Aid Services checks payable to Humanitarian Services in Care of LDS Philanthropies, 1450 North University Ave, Provo, Utah 84604.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Vel's memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.
