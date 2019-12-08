September 27, 1946—November 29, 2019
Lawrence Ray Jones, 73, a resident of Camas County passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019 at the home of his son in San Diego, California.
Larry was born on September 27, 1946 in Wendell, Idaho, son of Gene and Cleo Jones. Larry grew up with 3 brothers on a ranch at Chimney Creek in Camas County, Idaho. He attended his first year of school at a one room country school in Corral. He continued his education in Fairfield and graduated from Camas County High School in 1964. Larry lived his whole life on Camas Prairie.
He married his high school sweetheart, Pamela Lee, in Fairfield, June 17, 1967. They celebrated 52 years of marriage this past summer. Larry and Pam raised their four children in Fairfield. Angie, Travis, Joy and Kristi and their families have always known how special home is and enjoy returning often.
Larry held various jobs and then became a lineman for 25 years, first with Prairie Power Cooperative, and then Idaho Power. He finished his career as the Trouble Man for the Camas Prairie and the Anderson Ranch area. He retired from Idaho Power in 2008. Larry also dedicated multiple terms of service to the Camas County High School Board and the Fairfield City Council.
After retirement, he had time to fish, go to his special place in the mountains to get firewood and spend time with his beloved children and grandchildren.
Larry was known as the Woodcutter. His wood-cutting skills blessed not only our family, but other families on the prairie and even those who lived farther away. He warmed our homes and warmed our hearts.
You have free articles remaining.
Larry is survived by: his wife, Pam; his son—Travis (Angela) Jones of San Diego, California; three daughters—Angie (John) Witte of Eagle, Idaho, Joy Jones of Boise, Idaho and Kristi Kulik of Twin Falls, Idaho; three brothers—Ron Jones of Corral, Idaho, Jerry (Marie) Jones of Caldwell, Idaho and Richard Jones of Roseburg, Oregon; seven grandchildren—Kali, McKenzie, Ian, Cole, Carter, Ashleigh, Charlie and Emma; and three great grandchildren—Finn and Ollie and one baby girl on her way.
Larry is preceded in death by: his parents—Gene and Cleo; and a sister-in-law—Camille Jones.
A viewing and visitation will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019 from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel.
The funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Camas County High School Gym. Interment will follow at the Mountain View Cemetery north of Fairfield.
Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Camas County Cemetery District P.O. Box 595 Fairfield, Idaho 83327 (Note: Donation To Improvement Fund).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.