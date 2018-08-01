Obituary: Lawrence Elliott Elford

December 16, 1941 – July 27, 2018
Lawrence (Larry) Elliott Elford passed away Friday, July 27, at the age of 76 due to a massive stroke. His life will be celebrated with a Mass at 11 a.m., Aug. 6 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Buhl. There will be a law enforcement/fire procession followed by military recognition at the interment at the West End Cemetery in Buhl, Idaho. Knights of Columbus members will also be paying respect and honor by having the Color Corp present and a Chalice presentation ceremony at the funeral Mass.
Born Dec. 16, 1941 to Harold and Mary Elford of Elmira, N.Y., his childhood was spent moving from one address to another (48 in 12 years of school) as his father was career U.S. Air Force. He lived everywhere from Miami to Texas to Alaska and even spent 3 months at Mt. Home A. F. B., the location of one of the first Strategic Air Command Centers.
Larry attended college till the money ran out and then was drafted into the United States Army serving for four years. After serving his country, he later graduated from The Ranger School at Wanakena, New York, now known as The State University of New York-College of Environmental Science and Forestry (SUNY-ESF) The Ranger School. This was the beginning of his long career with the U.S. Forrest Service that included work detail spent in California., Georgia, and Colorado.
He spent time working with his brother, Hal, as a sign painter and went on to seasonal firefighting for United States Forest Service. During the off-season, he worked as a ranch hand on Jack Haley’s (known as the Tin Man in Wizard Of Oz) ranch at Lake Pillsbury, California.
He met the love of his life, Connie Karel, in Ukiah, California in April of 1970. Their first date was opening day of fishing season, and you could say Larry just landed the best catch of his life. They were married November 7, 1970. Together they raised four daughters. His F.S. career started with suppression and prevention—he was always Smokey Bear’s promoter and friend. He taught Fire Prevention in the local schools even going so far as being the guy in the Bear suit. It was only natural for his girls to become Smokey Bear fans as well. The family lived in government housing in the beautiful national forests.
He was the liaison officer between County Law Enforcement and the F.S. working with the C.A.M.P. (Campaign Against Marijuana Production). He spent 2.5 years teaching at The Federal Law Enforcement Training Center, (FLETC) at Glynco, Ga., before taking on his last USFS detail, based in Palisades, Colo.
He and Connie returned to Idaho after retirement in 1998, residing first in Hagerman, before moving to the Karel Family Home Place, built by Frank and Emma Karel and remodeled by Larry.
He was an honorary member of Knights of Columbus, serving in various capacities, including Grand Knight and most recently as financial officer of the Buhl Chapter. His involvement began in Ukiah, Calif., and followed him to St. Rita’s in Sierra Madre; Sacred Heart, Susanville; St. Thomas Moore, The Crusader, Oroville, all in Calif.; and to St. Catherine’s in Hagerman and Immaculate Conception in Buhl, both in Idaho. He was responsible for bringing The Silver Rose to Idaho in 2017, and each Friday at 3 a.m. attended Adoration of the Holy Eucharist.
He loved to camp, fish and visit with friends. He also volunteered as an AARP tax preparer, helping the area’s senior population.
Larry is preceded in death by his parents, sister Mary Reeves, brothers and sisters-in-law Hal and Betty and Ed and Anne; niece, Veronica, and nephews Joe and Kenneth Elford.
Larry is survived by his wife, Connie; daughters and sons-in-law, Karel of Dayton, Nv.; Karey and Todd Reali of Pullman, Washington; Kathleen and Paul Madalena of Buhl,Id.; and Barbara and Darrell Moore of Boise. Grandchildren, Emily, Taylor, Bryana, Marshall, Emma, Caleb, Adam, Harold and David; and a great-granddaughter, Scarlet, born in NV at the very hour Larry suffered his stroke. Also numerous sisters- and -brothers-in law, nieces and nephews. Larry loved being a part of the Karel family.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to one of the following organizations: Salt & Light Radio, www.saltandlightradio.com , 1050 N. Clover Dr., Boise, Idaho 83703; Stanton Health, www.stantonhealthcare.org, 3684 N. Harbor Dr., Boise, Idaho 83703; or Buhl Quick Response Unit, 201 Broadway Ave., Buhl, Idaho 83316.
