Obituary: Lawrence Darrell Steel & Nadine Ann Steel

Lawrence enjoyed his job as a teacher for a few years, then as a custodian for the Church, before starting his own lawn-care business, Green Magic Company, in 1996. He loved and took great pride in beautifying the yards of Gooding and getting to know the community. Lawrence lived a life of hard work and service, often shoveling snow or doing yard work for free, and always lending a hand to those in need. Lawrence was a great husband, father, and loved spending time with his grandchildren. His kind heart and gentle manner endeared him to everyone.

As a couple, Lawrence and Nadine enjoyed being together, gardening, spending time with their children and grandchildren, traveling, and, serving in the Twin Falls Idaho Temple. They had many callings in the Church, always serving faithfully and well, and loved being a part of the community of Gooding. They‘ve set a wonderful example to their children of service, faithfulness, and love. They were looking forward to serving a mission together in Palmyra, New York, and were packed and ready to go, before their Father in Heaven called them home for a different mission.