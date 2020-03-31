Obituary: Lawrence A. Wallace
0 entries

Obituary: Lawrence A. Wallace

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

May 24, 1940—February 23, 2020

RUPERT—Lawrence A. Wallace, 79-year-old Rupert resident, passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020 in Twin Falls. Larry was born on May 24, 1940 in Portland, Oregon, the son of Lawrence and Verda White Wallace. He served his country in the United States Navy from 1957-1961. Larry loved to hunt and fish with his family and friends.

He leaves behind his wife of 45 years, Shirley Wallace; three sons, Louis, Joe and Tony; grandchildren, Chris, Sierra, Rilee and Madison; his brother Mike; many nieces and nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents Lawrence and Verda, his sister Mary and brother Art.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Services are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home & Crematory.

To plant a tree in memory of Lawrence Wallace as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News