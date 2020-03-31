Obituary: Lawrence A. Wallace

May 24, 1940—February 23, 2020
You have free articles remaining.
RUPERT—Lawrence A. Wallace, 79-year-old Rupert resident, passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020 in Twin Falls. Larry was born on May 24, 1940 in Portland, Oregon, the son of Lawrence and Verda White Wallace. He served his country in the United States Navy from 1957-1961. Larry loved to hunt and fish with his family and friends.
He leaves behind his wife of 45 years, Shirley Wallace; three sons, Louis, Joe and Tony; grandchildren, Chris, Sierra, Rilee and Madison; his brother Mike; many nieces and nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents Lawrence and Verda, his sister Mary and brother Art.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Services are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home & Crematory.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.