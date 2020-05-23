Obituary: LaVerna Nell Shockley Davis

LaVerna Nell Shockley Davis

LaVerna was the 11th and last child of John Lunceford Shockley and Susan Elisabeth Reynolds Shockley. John and Susan moved to the Filer area around 1920 from Osage County, Missouri and LaVerna was born after the family moved to Filer. LaVerna attended Canyonside Elementary School and the building still stands today. She later attended Jerome High School. She lived on Sherman Street while working at Gowen Field during WWII.

On January 20, 1943 she married D. Rex Davis when they eloped to Chicago. She patiently waited for Rex to return for the war effort overseas until the end of the war. They built a small house in the 100 block of N Fillmore St. and started a family. A son, Terry was born in 1947 and a daughter, Shelley followed at the end of 1950. Needing more room they moved to the 300 block of East B St. where Rex could walk to work to the Davis Jewelry Store at 117 W Main St. She dedicated her life to raising her children and helping out in the retail portion of the Jewelry store. They soon bought a nicer and larger house at 416 S. Fillmore with a large yard which they enjoyed very much. They purchased a wonderful little cabin North of Ketchum, Idaho with an old wood cook stove next to Easley's pool and resort and spent the majority of their free time there until Rex passed October 5, 1998. After Rex passed away, she moved to Boise to be near her children.