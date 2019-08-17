March 22, 1947- June 16, 2019
LaVerle Allan Kurtz passed away at his home in Wendell, Idaho on June 16, 2019 at the age of 72. He was born in Wendell on March 22, 1947 to Emil and Caroline Kurtz, the youngest of five children.
LaVerle was raised on a farm and attended school in Wendell. He served his country in the army during 1966-1968, spending ten months of this time in Vietnam as a “tunnel rat” where he received several awards for his valor, including Combat Infantry Badge, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal and Purple Heart with Bronze Oak Leaf Cluster.
After returning from Vietnam, he engaged in several business ventures including raising cattle, a blasting business, and custom hay stacking business. He also took on several interesting but “dangerous” jobs during his lifetime, including working for a private American company in Iraq delivering supplies to our troops during the time of our heavy involvement in the war over there, and also working for FEMA cleaning up after hurricanes. He was “tough” but had a kind heart, always there to help anyone in need.
LaVerle loved hunting and playing pool. He will be missed.
He is preceded in death by: his parents; sister—Barbara Kurtz; brother—Leonard Kurtz; sister-in-law—Diana Kurtz; brothers-in-law—LaVern Murphy, Victor Cuff, and “Jeep” Thomas; niece—Tamara Cuff; and great nephew—Blake Fravel.
He is survived by: two sisters—Mildred Murphy of Jerome, Idaho and Irene Thomas of Payette, Idaho; several nieces and nephews and special friend—Kathy Moody.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 12:00 noon at the American Legion Hall, 610 West Main, in Wendell. A lunch and time for reminiscing for friends and family will follow the service.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made to American Legion Post 41, P.O. Box 238, Wendell, Idaho, 83355, VFW Post 2974, P.O. Box 238, Wendell, Idaho, 83355 or the American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Dr., Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202.
Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
