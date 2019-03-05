LaVerda Jean Palmer
January 28, 1932 - March 3, 2019
LaVerda Jean Palmer of Buhl passed away at a local care facility Sunday, March 3, 2019. LaVerda was born on January 28, 1932 in Harveyville, Kansas to Leslie and Elma (Young) Fouts, along with her siblings.
LaVerda's family moved to Filer, Idaho in 1945. She attended Filer schools and graduated in 1949.
LaVerda was blessed with six children through her marriages; Alden Palmer (Twin Falls), Terry Palmer (deceased), Renae Palmer (Klamath Falls), Dennis Palmer (Buhl), Clint Palmer (Hagerman), and Tammy Palmer Wilkerson (Klamath Falls).
LaVerda married Samuel Stombaugh who later passed away from a drowning in 1955. She later found love again with Jack Palmer.
LaVerda was one of Jehavoh's Witnesses and really enjoyed being part of the ministry. She also loved to fish, hunt, horse riding, cooking, gardening, and raising the family off of the land.
LaVerda was preceded in death by her son; and three siblings, Earl Fouts of Washington; Marvin Fouts of Twin Falls; and Linda Sue Garrett of Boise. LaVerda is survived by her children; and siblings, Zella Robbins of Buhl; Nola Walden of Twin Falls; Don Fouts of Twin Falls; and Ellis Fouts of Nampa.
A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Farmer Funeral Chapel, 130 9th Ave North, Buhl, Idaho 83316.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on LaVerda's memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.
